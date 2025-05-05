Eli Drinkwitz Explains Strategic Reasoning Behind Week 1 Schedule Change
Every year since 2022, the Missouri Tigers have opted to move their season opener from Saturday to Thursday. The reasoning behind the switch involves convenience for fans, and also a bit of competitive edge.
"There's a lot of different things that play into that decision," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference April 29.
The first part takes the plans of fans into consideration. Week 1 of the season falls on Labor Day weekend each year, so moving the game to Thursday allows fans to start the extended weekend off work with a trip to Faurot Field.
Additionally, the Lake of the Ozarks (a popular destination for Labor Day weekend vacations) is just under 100 miles southwest of Columbia. Having the game at the start of the weekend instead of in the middle of it, makes for a more convenient schedule for fans planning to travel.
"We want to provide them (the fans) the opportunity to do everything that they want the last weekend of the the lake season," Drinkwitz said. "We want them to be able to do that, but we also want to be able be able to support us, play on Thursday night."
Taking people's Labor Day weekend plans into consideration has been an effective move for the program for attendance for the Week 1 game. Attendance for Missouri's Week 1 game has steadily increased each year since making the change to instead open the season on Thursday.
Last year's sellout crowd to open the season against Murray State marked the sixth-highest attended home opener in program history.
Year: Opponent, Day of Week
Attendance (per ESPN)
2024: Murray State, Thursday
62,621
2023: South Dakota, Thursday
50,434
2022: Louisana Tech, Thursday
47,653
2021: Central Michigan, Saturday
46,237
2020: Limited fan attendance allowed
2019: Wyoming, Saturday
26,037
2018: UT Martin, Saturday
44, 019
Another factor into the move up is the increased television viewership the team can get by not having to compete with the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule on Saturday. It's also one of the very few Thursdays in the fall that is not dominated by the NFL, which doesn't begin its regular season until mid-September.
"You've got an opportunity to tell recruits, 'Hey, we're going to be on TV. Watch us.' You put your brand recognition on national TV," Drinkwitz said.
The broadcast designation for this year's Week 1 game against Central Arkansas has yet to be announced, but the last two Thursday season openers for Missouri were both broadcast on the SEC Network.
Past the marketing and fan engagement, Drinkwitz believes there are competitive advantages to starting the season three days earlier. He highlighted the fact the team gets to begin fall practices three days earlier, and also earns extra days to prepare for the Week 2 game.
In the past, the coaching staff has also used the extra days off to fit in some recruiting trips. However, that won't fit into the schedule this year for the team, according to Drinkwitz.
Even though it's just by three days, being able to start fall practices earlier does allow more flexibility for Missouri when putting together its preseason practice schedule.
This year, preparation for that Week 2 game will be especially important, with Missouri rekindling its rivalry with Kansas for the first time since 2011.
"There's a lot of benefits to doing it, and it's been something that's worked well for us," Drinkwitz said. "So we're going to continue to do it as long as the administration will support us."