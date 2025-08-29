Eli Drinkwitz Provides Updates on Mizzou K Blake Craig
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig exited the Tigers' blowout affair against the Central Arkansas Bears in the third quarter.
Craig was hit hard after a kickoff, being helped off the field by the support staff following the hit he took on the sideline after the kick ensued. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz didn't have much to say following Craig's injury.
Drinkwitz told reporters that Craig would be checked out on Friday, including an MRI.
Missouri's kicker, along with quarterback Sam Horn, both suffered injuries during the game. Horn went down on his first carry at the quarterback spot in the first quarter, needing to be helped off the field.
Craig was in the middle of an excellent season-opening game, going 100% on two field goal attempts from 49 and 55-yards. He also went 3-for-3 on his extra point attempts.
The Kansas City native struggled in the 40-yard line range last season, going only 1-for-7 in the area. Making that 49-yard field goal was a positive sign for Craig and this was an area he supposedly improved in over the offseason.
Without Craig, true freshman Robert Meyer stepped in. A native of Colfax, California, Meyer appeared in his first game with the Tigers. He didn't attempt a field goal, but did go a perfect 3-for-3 on his extra point attempts.
Craig was a good boost for the Tigers in the first half, but wasn't exactly the star of the show. Quarterback Beau Pribula took the reins at the position and eventually threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns, adding 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns in that aspect.
100 rushing yards and a single touchdown from running back Ahmad Hardy did not leave anyone disappointed. Jamal Roberts added 33 rushing yards to the total and true freshman Marquise Davis scored his first career touchdown.
Transfer linebacker Josiah Trotter added eight tackles and a tackle for loss in his first game as a Tiger, with sophomore Jeremiah Beasley right behind him at seven. Former Georgia Bulldog Damon Wilson played in his first game for Missouri, recording two tackles and two sacks.
In all, the Tigers ended up winning NUMBER. It was a dominant showing on every single, giving multiple new players and returners the chance to show why this Missouri squad can be exciting. They'll now face the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 2 of their season, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 6.