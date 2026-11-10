Eli Drinkwitz says Mizzou is ‘not victims’ of officiating in loss to Texas

Missouri football fell 34-20 to Texas on Saturday, essentially ending its hopes at a College Football Playoff run with its first home loss of the season. There were critical calls, replay reviews and non-calls throughout that undeniably played some part in the final score — even enough to draw a response out of Mizzou Athletic Director Laird Veatch — but coach Eli Drinkwitz reaffirmed that officiating wasn’t the reason for the Tigers’ loss.

“We had our opportunities and we didn't execute, and ultimately that's my responsibility,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We need to work to continue to improve in those key areas and moments in the game, specifically four-point plays in the red zone, both sides of the ball, special teams, and communication between players and coaches. We had a couple of busts that were critical.

“We are not victims, and I refuse to give in to being a victim mentality. I refuse to give our players, our fans, our coaches an excuse for not getting the job done. It's my job as the head coach to get it done, and we had opportunities to do that. So, with that, we're moving on.”

When asked later on if fans should have behind-the-scenes access to the replay booth, he responded: “As far as transparency in the replay booth, I support whatever my athletics director and the president are doing on that front.”

Veatch and UM System President Mun Choi support a change in favor of transparency in the replay booth.

“This experience has reinforced my belief that our lack of transparency in the replay booth, particularly when other conferences have taken steps to provide it, allows for an environment of speculation and mistrust,” Veatch’s statement read. “Together with President Choi, we will be strong advocates for that change within the SEC this offseason.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey went on The Paul Finebaum Show on Monday to address the hot topic of allowing audio access to replay booths.

"We have never said no, we just said you have to make sure you do it right," Sankey said. "We don't have the luxury of a Thursday-night or a Friday-night game where you can do one game at a time, and everybody's eyes and voices and minds are on that one monitor. We play on Saturdays, with at times this year, seven games happening at once. So you have to figure out how to manage that process so you continue to have the right outcomes."

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In the meantime, Missouri (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) will turn its attention toward No. 1 Georgia (8-1, 6-1) for a clash at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Athens, Georgia. Missouri has only beat Georgia once — a 41-26 victory in Athens in 2013 — and has fallen to the Bulldogs in each of the four meetings between the teams with Drinkwitz and Georgia coach Kirby Smart at the helm of their respective programs. Quite the tall task awaits the Tigers should they wish to upset the Bulldogs, but Drinkwitz applied words from the opposing coach that his team can use to get their mental right.

“If you feel sorry for yourselves in this league — Coach Smart always says humility is a week away — there's some ass-whooping waiting on the other end if you don't get your mind right,” Drinkwitz said. “As a competitor, you got to put your whole self into a game. You got to bring your whole self back out, and you got to get your ass up off the mat. …”

“So you got to move on, and there's another opportunity for us. And I think the biggest thing is don't give in to victimhood. Don't give into people making excuses for you or blaming somebody else. You look yourself in the mirror like I did and said ‘I screwed that up Saturday. Bottom line, I did.’ And the only way to fix it is to go back to work.”

Injury updates on Cayden Lee, Langden Kitchen

The Tigers will be without starting defensive end Langden Kitchen for the remainder of the season. Kitchen went down with a knee injury in the first quarter against Texas on Saturday and underwent surgery Tuesday morning. Drinkwitz said he looks forward to “trying to get him back on our football team next year.”

Star wide receiver Cayden Lee, who appeared to suffer a knee injury on the Tigers’ second-to-last offensive drive against the Longhorns, has a more positive outlook after being helped off the field by trainers Saturday.

“Cayden Lee has no structural damage to his knee,” Drinkwitz said. … “I anticipate him trying to practice today, and we'll monitor that situation as it goes. I know everybody will look forward to seeing what the report is tomorrow night. But he was out in practice yesterday, and he is probably as tough a competitor as I've been around, so nothing would shock me more than if he wasn't playing. But again, I don't know how his body will respond to that injury.”

Missouri will need all the help it can get — Lee included — for a chance to upset Georgia.

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