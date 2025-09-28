Everything Eli Drinkwitz had to say after Mizzou's Homecoming Win
Missouri handled the Minutemen in Saturday's Homecoming game. In a full team effort, the Tigers won 42-6 to advance to a 5-0 record.
The win comes before a bye week. Here is everything head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the victory.
Opening Statement:
"Really appreciate the crowd to be here. Five weeks in a row is really difficult for everybody, and for us to have the atmosphere we had at kickoff was really, really impressive. Just appreciate the dedication that our fans have shown. Now, they gotta rest up and get ready for two weeks, but really appreciate them, proud of the way our guys fought. We started fast, and it got a little bit clunky there with the turnover, but ultimately, we had game control most of the game. We're able to get some of our younger guys in later in the game."
On what Drinkwitz learned about his team:
"I thought Beau (Pribula) responded pretty well. I think there's still some things pocket-wise we got to do. I don't know if I learned anything new, other than there's things that we got to continue to work on offensively. So that's good. It's good to be undefeated with things to improve. I think that's kind of the mentality of our coaching staff and our players during the bye week. We got to sharpen our edge. We cannot get complacent. So having things to work on is positive."
On Beau's strengths and weaknesses up to this point:
"I think he does a really good job with his accuracy. I think our pocket climbing is an issue right now. The pick was a tip ball because we climbed too far in the pocket. It kind of happened to us with two other sacks, too, instead of just throwing the ball away. So, there's still some maturing and growing in pocket understanding. But he's accurate with the football. I think he had 21 completions in a row at some point, so it's pretty solid. There's a lot of good things. Every snap at quarterback is an opportunity to learn, and I think he's doing a really good job of managing the game. Not getting too high, too low, and keep working."
On Jalen Catalon's performance in the secondary:
"Again, we were able to affect the quarterback. I really only remember one third down that they got loose on us, on man-to-man. For the most part, we had our eyes where they're supposed to. Did a good job bouncing back. The real test will be next week."
On whether there was an effort to get Kevin Coleman Jr. involved:
"No, (the) ball just went where it was supposed to on some of those plays. They're playing quite a bit of a deep cover, so underneath, the receiver was a little bit more open and it happened to be Kevin."
On the defensive front:
"For the most part, I thought they did a nice job. I think the biggest run was on that third down in the second quarter, maybe went for 8 or 9, so they've done a nice job, but obviously, we kind of anticipated that we'd be able to knock out the run today. So for us, it's gotten proven, and again, we'll get tested pretty good here in two weeks."
On the sacks on Beau Pribula:
"I don't want to make too big of a deal out it. The one before half was they overloaded the right side, and we got beat at the left tackle position. The one that we threw the interception, it wasn't a sack, but he pushed too far up in the pocket. The play action pass, second drive of the third quarter was, they brought pressure. We had a play-action deep. They played deep. We didn't have an underneath outlet, because it got eaten up by the pressure. It's one you don't push up into the pocket, you just got to throw the ball away and understand it's a first-down concept. We took a shot. Sometimes the defense is right. They got the right call on and you don't have to be Superman every play; throw the ball away. I think that's part of maturing. As a quarterback, you want to make every play. Throwing the ball away is a good play. Throwing the ball away is a good play. So we gotta continue to learn that. That was something that happened to us a little bit in fall camp. I think we got it at some games, and we were making plays. But we gotta learn to be disciplined, and sometimes the best play is to throw the ball away."
On DaMarion Fowlkes' performance:
"He showed me that two balls ended up on the ground today. Let's not crown anybody when they put two balls on the ground first. That's gonna be the most important thing is catching the ball. But I love the way he attacks practice. He's fearless, and I like the speed that he plays with. He plays really fast.
On limiting the communication issues of the secondary:
"They did a lot of unbalanced stuff, and we had to make adjustments based off unbalanced emotions. I think there was one play that I remember that there was a miscommunication. They had somebody open. But other than that, for the most part, we did a pretty good job of being where we're supposed to be."
On Connor Weselman's punting:
"I think tonight was his most complete or consistent performance. Obviously, the one pinned punt also led to the interception and one of the touchdowns. So pleased with his consistency. That has kind of been the thing we've battled. Normally, the first punt of the game of his has been not where we needed to be. Maybe he got too much work tonight, so he was able to be a little more consistent."
On the decision to play Matt Zollers and Tommy Lock:
"We wanted to get Tommy Lock in the game. Tommy Lock has been here for four years. I think he's been a really strong glue guy for us. He's somebody that when you talk about turning and changing the culture here- him, Logan Muckey, Chris Kreh are some guys that we really appreciate. Anthony Favrow. These are some guys that we really appreciated, and it was his opportunity to play, and I felt strongly about making sure he got that opportunity to play. Matt has been able to play. He's got reps, so it was the right move for us."
On Jordon Harris and Drey Norwood being out:
"Jordon had a hand injury that we just didn't feel like the risk was worth the reward. We didn't have Dr. Shin do it or anything.
Norwood had a soft tissue injury. He didn't finish the game versus South Carolina last week. He tried to practice all week, but I think we tested it pregame. He went out there a few times, and it wasn't where it wanted to be, so he'll recover and be ready to roll."