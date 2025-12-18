Mizzou QB Beau Pribula to Enter Transfer Portal, per Report

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula intends to enter the transfer portal, per PowerMizzou. This was Pribula's first and only season in Columbia, having entered the transfer portal the offseason prior. He'll enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.



In his first year with the Tigers, Pribula threw for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 182-for-270 completions. Pribula also rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns on 95 carries.



This was the first season as a true starting quarterback for Pribula, having come over from Penn State. Through two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Pribula backed up former five-star recruit Drew Allar, only playing sparingly in that time.

Missouri opted for Pribula to be the starter after a "quarterback competition" during spring and fall camp. After Sam Horn went down with an injury in the first game of the season against Central Arkansas, it became clear that Pribula would take the reins. That went sideways went Pribula dislocated his ankle against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 9.



In his absence, true freshman Matt Zollers took over. Zollers, who is viewed as the future of the position in Columbia, appeared in three games. Zollers will be the starter in the upcoming Gator Bowl matchup between the Tigers and the Virginia Cavaliers.

Pribula was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022, ranked No. 464 in the country and No. 14 at his position. A native of York, Pennsylvania, Pribula has started a flurry of additions into Columbia from the state of Pennsylvania. Zollers is from the state, as is three-star quarterback signee Gavin Sidwar.



The departure of Pribula makes it clear that the Tigers will be hunting in the portal for a quarterback to either come in and start or contend for the starting job with Zollers. There are already some appealing names in the portal at the position, and more will likely join once the portal officially opens on January 2.



The transfer portal hasn't exactly been kind to Missouri's roster so far, especially on offense. Joining Pribula in the portal will be running backs Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood, wide receivers Joshua Manning, Marquis Johnson and James Madison II, defensive end Javion Hilson and safety Caleb Flagg.



With these early exits in mind, expect an active transfer portal window for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.

