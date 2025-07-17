Everything Missouri Defensive Back Daylan Carnell Said at SEC Media Days
ATLANTA - The Missouri Tigers were on the podium on Thursday in Atlanta as SEC Media Days begins to wrap up. Veteran defensive back Daylan Carnell spent time in the electronic media room previewing this year's team and what excites him about his fifth year in the program.
DAYLAN CARNELL: I want to say I'm thankful and very blessed to be here. Really excited for the 2025 season upcoming. You can expect some big things out of the Missouri Tigers.
Q. A lot of teams in this conference get a ton of attention. Do you think your school might be overlooked a little bit for what the accomplishments have been?
DAYLAN CARNELL: Yeah, we might be a little bit undertalked about. We're not really too much worried about it. We'll let the past do the talking when the season comes.
Q. Sometimes it's good to be that way. You can kind of make some sneak attacks on people?
DAYLAN CARNELL: Yeah, they sleep. We're going to wake them up.
Q. It feels like being a fifth-year guy who started his career at the school you picked out of high school is kind of unusual in this day and age of college football. What does it mean to be representing Missouri in your fifth year at SEC Media Days?
DAYLAN CARNELL: It means a lot. Coach Drink picks three guys every year. For a few years, I knew I wanted to come to this at some point. So I'm just very blessed to be here. And me being here all five years is like a test to, like, Coach Drink and what he's built at Mizzou. And I'm happy I'm here.
Q. We were just talking to you a minute ago and obviously we saw Zion and Zion. Seemed very happy to be back here in his hometown. What has he told you that it means to come to Media Days in his hometown. Seemed to mean a lot to him.
DAYLAN CARNELL: He's been telling us to cherish the moment ever since we came on the plane here. He wanted to take pictures every step of the way. He's taking videos. He's on the phone with his people because he's from here. He's definitely made me make sure I enjoy the moment, and I know he definitely is enjoying the moment.
Q. Can you tell us a little bit more about Coach Drinkwitz. You mentioned him and that he choose the players and he's a big reason why you were at Missouri these last five seasons. What's it like playing for him? What do you tell people about playing for Coach Drink?
DAYLAN CARNELL: Coach Drink is a real player's coach. He has very good connections with his players. He builds relationships, and it's very easy to talk to Coach Drink about anything, not just football. He makes sure as you go off the field as well. Coach Drink is a real good guy. I'm very glad he's been my head coach the last five years.
Q. What do you remember from last year's A&M game going to College Station and just their offense?
DAYLAN CARNELL: Last year, I wish I didn't remember it. It was a real bad game for us. But I remember it was probably one of the loudest environments, if not the loudest, that I've played in. It was definitely rocking. We also gave them some pregame motivation that we probably didn't need to give them. But they had a very good run attack. That's what I remember about them, they had a very good run attack with their running backs, downhill run game. That's what I remember. They had their run game going against us.
Q. Six straight home games to open the season. What is it like playing in front of the Mizzou crowd and the Tiger fans?
DAYLAN CARNELL: I love playing at home. The six straight home games, I feel like it will give us confidence. We can build on each game. It's a little bit downside to that. The first away game, not to the seventh game of the season -- but I feel like if we take care of business at home, the first six games, I feel we'll be confident going into our first away game and we'll be all good.
Q. Being at Mizzou for the last five years, the program has grown so much over that period of time. Just what do you want and what do you hope for for this season for the team but also just your personal goals as you close out your college career?
DAYLAN CARNELL: The team, we want to make the College Football Playoff. We want to make the SEC Championship game. We want to compete for championships, as many as we can. And for myself, I just want to leave it all out on the field. I want to have my best year I have. I want to lead the team and just win games. Everything else will follow when we win games
Q. We talk about six straight home games, what do you imagine it's going to be like to play with the shadow of the north end zone construction and what do you like obviously about that project now?
DAYLAN CARNELL: The north end zone project, it's coming along fast, actually. They're moving pretty quick. But I don't really know what to expect with that, but I know the rest of the crowd will be sold out. So I feel like it will still be a good environment. The guys next year will be lucky because it will be done.
Q. What have you seen out of the quarterbacks so far this offseason and, of course, Sam was drafted by the Dodgers earlier this week. Have you talked to Sam at all about the decision he's got to make?
DAYLAN CARNELL: Both quarterbacks are real hardworking. They work with the receivers all the time. They're both always out there throwing with the receivers getting time and stuff now. Sam, we anticipate him being with us this year. We all know he's a phenomenal pitcher, but we anticipate Sam being with the team and competing for the starting spot.
Q. Going back, you talked about the pregame motivation that maybe you shouldn't have given them. Where did that blanket come from?
DAYLAN CARNELL: I personally I don't know for a fact where it came from, but I really don't know. We had an opportunity to redeem ourselves, that's all I know.
Q. As a safety, is that something you would ever -- you thought that was funny, the whole blanket and everything?
DAYLAN CARNELL: We all thought it was a funny pregame. But after you get your butt whooped, it's really not funny for us no more. You could always look back and say we shouldn't have did it because we lost, but if we would have won, it would have been different. Winning fixes everything. So we've just got to win it.
Q. 25 starts the last two years. You're obviously one of the leaders on the defense. Where else is the leadership coming from the Missouri defense in 2025?
DAYLAN CARNELL: You know, the other guy here withme on the defense, Zion Young, he's a real vocal leader. He's probably the most vocal leader on the whole entire team, not just the defense. You've got Catalon, who came in. He's an older guy who has been there, done that. He's a voice that people listen to. And then you've got other guys like Chris McClellan, Trotter, Khalil Jacobs and Triston Newson. It's a committee, but those are probably some of the guys I'd say.
Q. What did you like about working with Corey Batoon last year? What are you looking forward to in year two for them and the continuity you guys growing?
DAYLAN CARNELL: Coach Batoon, that's my guy. I feel he's made me better as a player. He's a big technique guy. I feel a lot of my techniques and my alignment and assignment, things like that, got better last year. I just want to build on that this year. Me and him have talked about that. I feel like it will improve this year and I'll be better.
Q. As long as I can remember, and going back, it's been a very long time, if it's ever happened, that Missouri stacked three straight 10-win seasons. For you to be part of that and be part of trying to pursue that this year, could you speak about the sustained success of Missouri over the last few years?
DAYLAN CARNELL: So I feel like it starts with the leadership. Coach Drink always tells us there's no bad team, it's only bad leaders. I feel that's very true because since I've been here, bad teams I've been on, we've had bad leadership. And the last two years, the leadership has been way better. And that has reflected with our record. Another thing about the three 10-win seasons in a row, Coach mentioned to me and Connor yesterday me and him would be the most winningest class ever when we have 10-plus wins this season. That stuck out to me. So it was really about the leadership. With me being a leader this year, I want to make sure that continues for sure.
Q. A lot of new faces on your offense this year. What's it like going up against some of these new receivers, just kind of the overall look of your offense?
DAYLAN CARNELL: So we've got some -- we got some real good guys that came in. Kevin Coleman is probably the biggest one. He'll have a real big role for us this year. He's a dude. You can expect him to have a real big year for us this year. He's probably the -- I'll go against him the most in practice. That's what I see the most. He's a real tough cover.
Q. A memorable win from last year for you guys was the Auburn game. The come-from-behind victory. Brady goes to the hospital, comes back to lead the comeback. Your memories of last year's Auburn game and the rematch in Jordan-Hare Stadium this year.
DAYLAN CARNELL: I just remember early on in the game Brady looking hurt. I remember he was trying to roll out. He couldn't run. Then the next thing I know I seen him coming off the field. Then we all assumed he was done, because when he left, we didn't see him in the locker room at halftime or anything. Then randomly he came back out to the game. We were just as shocked as the crowd and everybody watching on TV. Brady Cook, he's a Mizzou legend. He's a warrior. He's a real good guy. I love Brady Cook. That's my guy.