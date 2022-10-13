Fan Nation SEC Football Week 7 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites provide their game predictions for Week 7 of the college football season.

The Missouri Tigers are off this week, so they’ll be watching SEC games on television in Week 7.

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk, and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss, 11 a.m. central, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Something about this game says upset to me. The Tigers knock off the Rebels in a tight one. Auburn 25, Ole Miss, 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: We’re at the point where I think Ole Miss should be looked at as a true contender to win the SEC West. Seriously. I realize the Rebels’ biggest games are ahead of them, but the offense has settled in quite nicely and the defense has talent and should continue to improve. Auburn offers the Rebels a chance to remain undefeated. I don’t see the Tigers mounting that much of a challenge. Ole Miss 34, Auburn 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: There isn't a more disrespected team in the Top 25 than the Rebels. Coach Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss popping coming off a 52-28 win over Vandy in Nashville. Over the past 20 games, Ole Miss is 17-3 and has a chance to keep its win streak alive for another week. Quarterback Robby Ashford looked serviceable last week for the Tigers, but that's about where you draw the line on Auburn. Will we finally see Auburn pull the plug on the soon-to-be Bryan Harsin experiment? Ole Miss 38, Auburn 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Ole Miss is riding high at 6-0 and entering the week ranked No. 9 overall. This game could be a blowout, but Ole Miss struggled in the first half against Vanderbilt. Look for a similar outcome in this one, with Ole Miss pulling away late to move to 7-0 on the season. Ole Miss 42, Auburn 24

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia, 2:30 p.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Vandy hasn’t won an SEC game since 2019. That’s not going to change here. Georgia 51, Vanderbilt 10

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Vandy needs three more wins for bowl eligibility. This won’t be one of them. Georgia 56, Vanderbilt 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Vandy already surpassed its win total from last year. Be happy and move on, Commodores. Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 14

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: I would love to pick Vanderbilt in this one, pulling off the biggest upset of the college football season over Georgia. However, it just doesn't feel remotely possible, and Georgia should win this one by a lot. Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 3

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. central, CBS

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Alabama isn’t quite as good as usual, and Tennessee’s offense is red hot. The Vols stay undefeated as they take down the Crimson Tide at home. Tennessee 35, Alabama 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The biggest test of coach Josh Heupel’s tenure at Tennessee. Want to be taken seriously nationally? Win this game. Thing is, Alabama always seems to find a way right? Alabama 27, Tennessee 26

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The last time the ‘Third Saturday in October’ was a Top 10 matchup, coach Butch Jones was still at the helm at Tennessee. The last time TTSO had this much hype came back before Alabama’s Nick Saban was coaching in Tuscaloosa. Since the last time these two met on the football field, the Vols have gone 8-2. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has accounted for 28 touchdowns against one interception. Good ole Rocky Top, woo! still finds a way to lose late. Alabama 34, Tennessee 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Well, folks. Raise your hand if you predicted this would be a Top-10 matchup of two undefeated teams before the season started? If you didn't raise your hand, I don't blame you. This game largely rests on the health of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. If he plays, he can exploit a shaky Tennessee secondary. However, Alabama wins this one regardless, the final margin could just be closer without Young. Alabama 38, Tennessee 31

Arkansas at BYU, 2:30 p.m. central, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: It’s a long trip for the Razorbacks, but they’ll come home with a win. Arkansas 28, BYU 14

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This game comes down to whether Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson can play or not. BYU 31, Arkansas 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is this a must-win game for the Hogs? Maybe not, but it could be one for Barry Odom as Arkansas' defensive coordinator. Last week, the Razorbacks allowed 395 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Good thing Jefferson is expected to play in Provo. The Hogs end the losing streak in Utah. Arkansas 35, BYU 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Arkansas started off the season red hot but has stumbled in recent weeks, and now has a chance to bounce back against BYU. Doing so on the road, though, will be easier said than done. However, Arkansas will get it done, going into Provo and leaving with the win to get back on track. Arkansas 27, BYU 21

LSU at Florida, 6 p.m. central, ESPN

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Florida escaped a close one with Mizzou last week and they’ll try to defend home field again. This one’s anybody’s game, but LSU has the edge in my opinion. LSU 24, Florida 21

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I should take Florida here, right? Yeah, I’m not gonna. LSU 27, Florida 26

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Florida's pass defense ranks 11th among SEC teams in coverage, allowing 226.6 yards per game. Last week, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 300 yards against Tennessee. Can he do it again against the Gators? Yes, but Florida improves to 5-2 thanks to the rushing attack of quarterback Anthony Richardson. Florida 28, LSU 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This is a battle of two teams squarely in the middle of the pack in the SEC, both with 4-2 overall records. It truly could go either way, but if Richardson plays at the level he is capable of, then Florida will leave with a win. I, for one, expect him to and for Florida to win this weekend. Florida 35, LSU 28

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. central, SEC Network

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Bulldogs and head coach Mike Leach will continue overcoming the conference’s best with another win here. Mississippi State 30, Kentucky 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If Kentucky quarterback Will Levis can play, this game will be a super-fun track meet. Assuming he does, I’ll take the home team. Kentucky 33, Mississippi State 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: A surprise Top 25 matchup, Mississippi State is looking like a potential dark horse in the SEC West. Its offense is averaging a whopping 354.7 yards per game while quarterback Will Rogers leads the nation in passing yards. Everything comes down to Levis and the rushing attack for Kentucky. Because the game is at Kroger Field, I'll learn toward the home team, but it's going to be a dog fight to the finish. Kentucky 37, Mississippi State 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Mississippi State enters this game red hot while Kentucky comes in on the heels of an embarrassing loss to South Carolina. Things won't get much better for Kentucky this week, as the Mississippi State offense, led by Rogers, will make light work of the Kentucky defense in the win. Mississippi State 42, Kentucky 21

