How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Florida

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Florida Gators. Here is how to watch and listen.

Missouri seeks to break out of a two-game SEC run when it faces the Florida Gators in SEC East action on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-3, 0-2 in SEC) are coming off of a near-upset of Georgia, as the Tigers fell, 26-22, in a game that came down to the wire. But, again, Mizzou's mistakes ultimately kept the Tigers from closing the deal on the nation’s No. 1 team. The near-upset did, however, drop the Bulldogs from the No. 1 perch.

The Gators (3-2, 0-2) are coming off a relatively easy 52-17 win over Eastern Washington. Their two SEC games have come against ranked teams — Kentucky and Tennessee. This offers the Gators a chance to get into the win column in league action.

This will be just the 12th meeting all-time between the Gators and Tigers, but the series stretches back to 1965. The Gators are trying to tie up the series, as Missouri has a 6-5 edge. Florida is 3-2 in The Swamp against Missouri.

The Gators have won two of the last three games against the Tigers. Aside from last year’s game, an overtime game, the winner of seven of the last eight games has won by at least 17 points.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers’ matchup against the Bulldogs on Saturday:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri plus-11

Over/Under: 55

Moneyline: Missouri +310 (-118); Florida -500 (-110)

TV/Streaming: ESPNU (John Schriffen, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM.

