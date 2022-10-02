Notebook: Inconsistent Offense, Mistakes Doom Mizzou Upset Bid in 26-22 Loss to Georgia

The Missouri Tigers entered their matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs as massive underdogs. Just how massive, you might ask? Most odds had the Tigers as 32-point underdogs in their game against Georgia.

Safe to say that it is a good thing that games are played on the field and not in the betting odds. Otherwise, Missouri might as well not have bothered showing up against the Bulldogs.

Missouri gave Georgia its toughest test so far of the 2022 season, winning along the line of scrimmage throughout the game and not making life easy in the trenches.

While the Tigers came up just short of their monumental upset bid against the Bulldogs, falling 26-22, there is still plenty to take away from this game and be proud of. Moral victories are never the goal, but if there is ever a game to take some away, it's this one.

Now, here are three key takeaways from Missouri's 26-22 loss to Georgia.

What if's will haunt Missouri

No one in their right mind gave Missouri a chance to win this game. After all, Georgia had looked downright dominant so far this season and like the clear No 1. team. That didn't last long, though, as the Tigers gave the Bulldogs all they could handle, holding a lead late into the fourth quarter.

However, Missouri had one notable "what if?" moment that swung the momentum in this game. First, running back Cody Schrader burst through the middle for 63 yards down to the Georgia 1-yard line, but a false start made it 1st and goal at the 6-yard line. The Tigers were forced to settle for a field goal, a four-point swing that would have made the difference in a four-point loss.

Redemption for Harrison Mevis

The Tigers were this close to beating the Auburn Tigers to open SEC play with a 1-0 record. However, with a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, Tigers' kicker Harrison Mevis missed the 26-yard chip shot, and Missouri would go on to lose in overtime 17-14.

Naturally, it wouldn't be all too surprising if Mevis had the yips or nerves entering this week, especially against the No. 1 team in the country. However, that would not be the case as Mevis went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, including a long of 56 yards. Mevis regaining his mojo could be crucial for the Tigers moving forward, as a good kicker is a huge advantage in college football.

Offense is close, but not quite there

The offense has been a big issue for the Tigers this season, with Missouri struggling to gain an offensive rhythm in their losses. That would be the case once again against Georgia, as Missouri showed flashes of clicking on offense but an overall inconsistent performance was their downfall.

Schrader's 63-yard run appeared to be a dam-breaking moment for the Tigers, who seemed poised to take a 17-point lead. However, they were unable to overcome a false start penalty. Quarterback Brady Cook finished with 20-of-32 passes completed, but only for 192 yards and a touchdown. If the Tigers want any hope of competing this season, the offense has to get it figured out and fast.

