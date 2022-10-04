Former Missouri Tigers Making Impact in NFL's Week 4

Several former Mizzou Tigers are making their mark on the professional ranks this NFL season.

Missouri may have hit a rough patch these past couple of weeks, but at least the Mizzou faithful can rest easy knowing their alumni in the NFL are carrying on the Tiger tradition proudly. Several former Mizzou players are already leaving their mark on this NFL season and the future looks bright for some of the younger pros.

Here's a look at some ex-Tigers that are representing the 'Zou with pride in the professional ranks.

LB Nick Bolton- Kansas City Chiefs

Bolton's in his second NFL season, both of which have been spent in Kansas City, and now he's flourishing in the starting linebacker role for the Chiefs. He's already got 37 tackles and two sacks this season. Bolton recorded both of those sacks, the first of his career, in the Chiefs' Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

In Week 4 this past Sunday, he brought home 8 tackles in Kansas City's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, good enough for second-most on the team. The Chiefs are 3-1 to start the year and Bolton looks like a key player on their championship caliber defense.

LB Markus Golden- Arizona Cardinals

A member of the NFL since 2015, Golden is one of the most seasoned Missouri alums that's active in the league. He's currently on a one-year deal with Arizona, helping them shore up their pass rushing corps. He hasn't made a huge impact yet, but his experience is invaluable for this young Cardinals squad.

In Week 4, he posted four tackles, bringing his season total to eight. It's not much, but he does his job when his number is called. Depth at linebacker is hard to come by in the NFL and it's a safe bet that Arizona is glad they've got Golden on their side.

CB Akayleb Evans- Minnesota Vikings

While Golden may be one of the most senior ex-Tigers in the league, Evans is on the opposite end of that spectrum. In his rookie year, the former Mizzou defensive back is carving out a spot for himself on the Minnesota Vikings depth chart. He's seen action in all four games this season and has four tackles to match.

In his most recent field time, he recorded a tackle in the Vikings' victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFL's London, England-based showcase. He's not on anyone's Pro Bowl list yet, but he's well on his way to being a real difference maker on this Minnesota defense.

