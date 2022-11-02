Former Tigers LB Nick Bolton One of NFL's Top Tacklers

Ex- Missouri Tiger and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton is one of the NFL's best tacklers.

With the Missouri Tigers currently riding a two-game win streak, and both victories coming in SEC matchups, there's quite a bit for Mizzou fans to smile about these days. They'll host Kentucky this coming weekend, hoping to push their record above .500 as the season reaches its home stretch. While head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his ball club are focused on Saturday, former Tigers linebacker Nick Bolton has his sights set squarely on Sundays.

Bolton, who now leads the Kansas City Chiefs defense, is one of the best defenders to come out of Columbia, Mo. in recent years. Only in his second season in the league, Bolton's already become one of the best ballhawks in the NFL. The second-year man has notched nine tackles or better in every game this season and his 48 solo tackles are good enough for seventh-best amongst the professional ranks.

In Kansas City's most recent game, the ex-Mizzou linebacker, who also calls the plays in the defensive huddle, recorded ten tackles and a run stuff. Those takedowns helped propel the Chiefs to a 21-point blowout of the San Francisco 49ers, 44-23, improving their record to 5-2 on the year.

That was a little over a week ago, though, as Kansas City was able to enjoy its bye week this past Sunday. They'll gear up now for a primetime clash with the Tennessee Titans this Sunday night on Nov. 6 at 7;20 p.m. (CT). That conference contest will be another tough test for this Chiefs' defense, but Bolton will no doubt have his squad up to the task.

Hey Tigers fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here