How to Watch Mizzou Basketball Against Auburn

The Missouri Tigers have a big matchup on their hands, hosting the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday evening at Mizzou Arena. Dennis Gates and his Tigers are coming off an ugly loss to Ole Miss and they need a win in the worst way to counteract it.



"There's never a day off, so to speak, and never an opportunity to rest," Gates told the media on Tuesday. "So we got to bounce back, and that's what it's about. It's enduring the entire season, not just moments in the season."

Missouri is facing an Auburn squad that's had its fair share of struggles, losing six of its first 16 matchups this season. The offensive firepower of Keyshawn Hall has carried them to enough wins to have a chance for a postseason run, but not everything around them outside of Hall has gone according to plan.



The battle of the Tigers will be an important one for both teams. Auburn is riding high after a huge win at home over Arkansas, while Missouri needs to bounce back after an ugly loss. A win for both squads would do wonders for the rest of their seasons, while a loss could possibly derail them.

Here's the full info for Missouri's game against Auburn on Wednesday evening.

How to Watch: Mizzou men's basketball against Auburn

Who: Missouri (12-4, 2-1 SEC) vs. Auburn (10-6, 1-2 SEC)

What: Missouri's fourth SEC matchup of the 2025 season.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena at Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Missouri - 385, Auburn - 384

Series: Auburn leads 11-6.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers struggled on the road against Ole Miss, losing their first SEC game in 76.69 fashion. Mark Mitchell dominated for Missouri with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Last Time Out, Auburn: Led by 32 points from Keyshawn Hall, Auburn shocked people at home against the Razorbacks. The Tigers took down the No. 15 team in the country 95-73, earning their first SEC win in the process.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Points: Mark Mitchell (17.4 on 56.7 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (5.3)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (4.1 with 1.8 turnovers)

Auburn Stat Leaders

Points: Keyshawn Hall (21.7 on 50.0 FG%)

Rebounds: Keyshawn Hall (7.8)

Assists: Tahaad Pettiford (3.2 with 2.4 turnovers)

