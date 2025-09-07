How to Watch: Mizzou Hosts Louisiana in Week 3
The Missouri Tigers have one more non-conference game to get through until they hit conference play.
The Tigers will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the first time ever on Saturday, Sept. 13. It is one last game for Missouri to get into shape before they take on South Carolina in their SEC opener.
Coming off a win against rival Kansas, Missouri is fired up and ready for action again. They struggled a bit at times against the Jayhawks, but know what they need to work on against the Cajuns.
Here's full broadcast and radio information for the matchup, along with the rest of the college football schedule for the week.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Louisiana
Who: Missouri (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Louisiana (1-1)
What: Week 3 of the college football season
When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. CT
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
TV: SECNetwork+/ESPN+
Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Howard Richards, Sideline: Chris Gervino)
Sirius XM: Home 191
Series: This is the first time the two teams have faced.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers beat rival Kansas on their home turf in a 42-31 win. Missouri and Kansas traded points throughout the game, but the Tiger's final two touchdowns secured the Border War victory.
Last time out, Louisiana: The Ragin' Cajuns earned their first win of the season against McNeese State. They cruised in their 34-10 victory over the Cowboys.
Full College Football Week 2 TV Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 11
NC State at Wake Forest | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 12
Indiana State at No. 23 Indiana | 5:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Colgate at Syracuse | 6 p.m. | ACC Network
Colorado at Houston | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
Kansas State at Arizona | 8 p.m. | FOX
New Mexico at UCLA | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Saturday, Sept. 13
No. 6 Oregon at Northwestern | 11 a.m. | FOX
No. 8 Clemson at Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Central Michigan at No. 15 Michigan | 11 a.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 18 Oklahoma at Temple | 11 a.m. | ESPN2
Wisconsin at No. 21 Alabama | 11 a.m. | ESPN
Houston Christian at Nebraska | 11 a.m. | FS1
Towson at Maryland | 11 a.m. | Peacock
William & Mary at Virginia | 11 a.m. | ACC Network
Samford at Baylor | 11 a.m. | ESPN+
Memphis at Troy | 11 a.m. | ESPNU
Buffalo at Kent State | 11 a.m. | CBSSN
South Alabama at Auburn | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network
New Hampshire at Ball State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
UConn at Delaware | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Villanova at No. 2 Penn State | 2:30 p.m. | FS1
No. 4 Georgia at No. 22 Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 17 SMU at Missouri State | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Oregon State at No. 24 Texas Tech | 2:30 p.m. | FOX
USC at Purdue | 2:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+
Norfolk State at Rutgers | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Youngstown State at Michigan State | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Washington State at North Texas | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Pittsburgh at West Virginia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Richmond at North Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Northwestern State at Cincinnati | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Incarnate Word at UTSA | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Morgan State at Toledo | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 16 Iowa State at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN2
Louisiana at Missouri | 3 p.m. | ESPN+/SEC Network+
UTEP at No. 7 Texas | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network
South Florida at No. 5 Miami | 3:30 p.m. | The CW
Liberty at Bowling Green | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at Nevada | 4 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Alcorn State at Mississippi State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+/SEC Network+
Florida Atlantic at FIU | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Merrimack at Kennesaw State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Marshall | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Monmouth at Charlotte | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State | 6 p.m. | Peacock
Western Michigan at No. 11 Illinois | 6 p.m. | FS1
Arkansas at No. 20 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech | 6 p.m. | ACC Network
Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Murray State at Georgia State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
App State at Southern Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Rice | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 13 Florida at No. 3 LSU | 6:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 19 Texas A&M at No. 9 Notre Dame | 6:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU
UMass at Iowa | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Vanderbilt at No. 10 South Carolina | 6:45 p.m. | ESPN
No. 25 Utah at Wyoming | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Duke at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Abilene Christian at TCU | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Navy at Tulsa | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Akron at UAB | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Air Force at Utah State | 8:45 p.m. | FS1
Southern at Fresno State | 9 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Texas State at No. 12 Arizona State | 9:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV/HBO Max
Minnesota at California | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Boston College at Stanford | 9:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Portland State at Hawai’i | 10:59 p.m. | Spectrum PPV