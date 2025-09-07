How to Watch: Mizzou Hosts Louisiana in Week 3

Mizzou Central

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers team takes the field ahead of the renewed Border Showdown between the Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers team takes the field ahead of the renewed Border Showdown between the Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI
The Missouri Tigers have one more non-conference game to get through until they hit conference play.

The Tigers will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the first time ever on Saturday, Sept. 13. It is one last game for Missouri to get into shape before they take on South Carolina in their SEC opener.

Coming off a win against rival Kansas, Missouri is fired up and ready for action again. They struggled a bit at times against the Jayhawks, but know what they need to work on against the Cajuns.

Here's full broadcast and radio information for the matchup, along with the rest of the college football schedule for the week.

How to Watch: Missouri vs. Louisiana

Who: Missouri (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Louisiana (1-1)

What: Week 3 of the college football season

When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. CT

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

TV: SECNetwork+/ESPN+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Howard Richards, Sideline: Chris Gervino)

Sirius XM: Home 191

Series: This is the first time the two teams have faced.

Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers beat rival Kansas on their home turf in a 42-31 win. Missouri and Kansas traded points throughout the game, but the Tiger's final two touchdowns secured the Border War victory.

Last time out, Louisiana: The Ragin' Cajuns earned their first win of the season against McNeese State. They cruised in their 34-10 victory over the Cowboys.

Full College Football Week 2 TV Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 11

NC State at Wake Forest | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Sept. 12

Indiana State at No. 23 Indiana | 5:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Colgate at Syracuse | 6 p.m. | ACC Network

Colorado at Houston | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Kansas State at Arizona | 8 p.m. | FOX

New Mexico at UCLA | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Sept. 13

No. 6 Oregon at Northwestern | 11 a.m. | FOX

No. 8 Clemson at Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Central Michigan at No. 15 Michigan | 11 a.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 18 Oklahoma at Temple | 11 a.m. | ESPN2

Wisconsin at No. 21 Alabama | 11 a.m. | ESPN

Houston Christian at Nebraska | 11 a.m. | FS1

Towson at Maryland | 11 a.m. | Peacock

William & Mary at Virginia | 11 a.m. | ACC Network

Samford at Baylor | 11 a.m. | ESPN+

Memphis at Troy | 11 a.m. | ESPNU

Buffalo at Kent State | 11 a.m. | CBSSN

South Alabama at Auburn | 11:45 a.m. | SEC Network

New Hampshire at Ball State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

UConn at Delaware | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Villanova at No. 2 Penn State | 2:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 4 Georgia at No. 22 Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 17 SMU at Missouri State | 2:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Oregon State at No. 24 Texas Tech | 2:30 p.m. | FOX

USC at Purdue | 2:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+

Norfolk State at Rutgers | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Youngstown State at Michigan State | 2:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Washington State at North Texas | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Pittsburgh at West Virginia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Richmond at North Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Northwestern State at Cincinnati | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Incarnate Word at UTSA | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Morgan State at Toledo | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 16 Iowa State at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

Louisiana at Missouri | 3 p.m. | ESPN+/SEC Network+

UTEP at No. 7 Texas | 3:15 p.m. | SEC Network

South Florida at No. 5 Miami | 3:30 p.m. | The CW

Liberty at Bowling Green | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at Nevada | 4 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Alcorn State at Mississippi State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+/SEC Network+

Florida Atlantic at FIU | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Merrimack at Kennesaw State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Marshall | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Monmouth at Charlotte | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Ohio at No. 1 Ohio State | 6 p.m. | Peacock

Western Michigan at No. 11 Illinois | 6 p.m. | FS1

Arkansas at No. 20 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech | 6 p.m. | ACC Network

Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at Georgia State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

App State at Southern Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Rice | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 13 Florida at No. 3 LSU | 6:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 19 Texas A&M at No. 9 Notre Dame | 6:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU

UMass at Iowa | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Vanderbilt at No. 10 South Carolina | 6:45 p.m. | ESPN

No. 25 Utah at Wyoming | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Duke at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Abilene Christian at TCU | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Navy at Tulsa | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Akron at UAB | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Air Force at Utah State | 8:45 p.m. | FS1

Southern at Fresno State | 9 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Texas State at No. 12 Arizona State | 9:30 p.m. | TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Minnesota at California | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Boston College at Stanford | 9:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Portland State at Hawai’i | 10:59 p.m. | Spectrum PPV

