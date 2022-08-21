Is Mizzou's Markus Golden Underpaid by Arizona Cardinals?

NFL contracts can be more than just a little complex. Sometimes there are players that have breakout performances after signing contracts, and that can lead players to want their respective team’s ownership to provide more money before the contract is completed.

Case in point, former Missouri Tiger and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden. Take a look at the tweet he posted on Aug. 1:

The 6-foot-3 and 260-pound outside linebacker is one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers. During his eight-year career, Golden accumulated a total of 44.5 sacks.

He’s climbed over to or over the 10-sack mark three times, with the Cardinals in 2016 (12.5), during the 2019 season with the New York Giants (10), and this past season with the Cardinals once again (11).

During last season’s Nov. 7 game at San Francisco, Golden recorded three sacks. That’s the type of game-changing performance each NFL team wants in their starting lineup.

Further, considering how much of an emphasis NFL teams place on finding and signing pass rushers, it’s not surprising that Golden is not really happy with his contract. Here’s what Pro Football Focus stated about Golden’s contract, which it ranked No. 15 overall in terms of value to an NFL team:

“His two-year, $5 million deal is a steal for the Cardinals. Golden did earn an extra $1 million in bonuses for getting to 10 sacks and can earn up to another $2 million in 2022 in incentives in addition to his $2 million salary and $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses.”

It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals do if Golden comes out and plays at a high level once again in 2022. Will he stick around in Phoenix if the Cardinals wait until after the season to sign him?

Golden could also test the free agent market and be with his third NFL team in 2023. Regardless of where he signs to play after the conclusion of the 2022 season, this will be a very interesting next few months for the former Missouri defender that was in Columbia from 2012 through 2014.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here