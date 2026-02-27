Kevin Coleman Jr. Describes What Makes Him 'Just Different' as a Draft Prospect

INDIANAPOLIS — In April, Kevin Coleman Jr. will find out who will be his sixth new team in a span of six years.



In his four-year collegiate career, he made a stop at a new school each year. That path started by being wrapped up in the mania of Deion Sanders at Jackson State, where Coleman out produced Travis Hunter at wide receiver, and ended with him playing for his home-state team, Missouri.

Coleman produced at every level, whether that was in the SWAC, the ACC or SEC. He believes that experience of playing in four different offenses and environments has prepared him to make the transition to his dream job.



"I learned every single playbook," Coleman said when speaking to reporters Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Never had trouble soon as I got there. And I also had to earn everyone trust, couldn't just talk. Had to show my work ethic — and that's one thing I love to do — I'm a guy that love talking, but first I got to prove myself. I got to prove myself to my players, my my team, my coaches, and to myself. "

Coleman earned that respect from the resume that he built each year, but also by showing that he was willing to do the work, even after the accomplishments came.

"I understand everything we doing is rented, it's not owned," Coleman said. "So I'm gonna do the small things. I'm doing the things that matter, and I'm just going to show appreciation to the game. I'm gonna stay humble, I'm gonna stay consistent on and off the field, and I'm going to be great every single day."

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. runs onto the field ahead of the Border War against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

In 2025, Coleman led Missouri with 732 receiving yards on 66 catches. 375 of those yards came after the catch. Coleman believes his ability to find space after the catch is one of his best traits as a draft prospect. That also showed up with Coleman returning 15 punts for 189 yards and a touchdown.

"I'm electric," Coleman said. "I'm a 'dawg.' Don't let this size fool you, with the ball in my hands, anything can happen from catching a short pass to a deep pass, anything can happen, including on special teams."

While the shiftiness after the catch has always been there for the St. Louis native, in his year at Missouri, he embraced the more physical aspects of the game as a run blocker. Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler embraced a "no block, no rock" mentality this season to encourage receivers to be willing blockers in order to earn opportunities as a pass catcher.

"I took more seriously, took steps forward, in the blocking game," Coleman said of his time at Missouri. "I take that more serious. I understood the importance of the blocking game. Of course, coach Peelr he pushed it. .... But just also, besides just the skill set, my mindset, I got stronger, my mentality got stronger, I physically got stronger."

Coleman credits his time with Peeler and Eli Drinkwitz for helping him become the player he is today. Coleman could become the next great NFL receiver to be coached by Peeler, joining AJ Brown, DK Metcalf and Luther Burden III.

"Those two guys are great guys," Coleman said of Drinkwitz and Peeler. "Coach Peeler, great guy, his resume speaks for himself. Definitely grow a lot with him, on and off the field. Helped me become a better man. Coach Drink, energetic guy. Man, a guy I would love to play for for many more years. I just love the type of coach he is. He loves talking smack. ... He's a guy that just you want to play for and do anything for."

When Coleman hears his name called in late April, it will be the validation for the dedication he's put in all across the country over his life, but also a reminder of the work he'll have to continue to do in order to make something out of the opportunity.

"It's going to show the work I've been putting in since five years old," Coleman said. "It finally paid off, but still not over."