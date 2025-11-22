Live Blog of No. 22 Mizzou's Road Trip to No. 8 Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — The No. 22 Missouri Tigers have the chance to pull off an intra-conference win on Saturday morning, taking on the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.
Missouri currently sits at 7-3 on the season, coming off a 49-27 home victory over Mississippi State. The Sooners picked up a much more impactful win, taking down then-ranked No. 4 Alabama, 23-21. This bumped the Sooners into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings, raising the stakes for both Oklahoma and Missouri heading into this game.,
Even though Missouri's chances of making the College Football Playoffs are now slim to none with three losses under its belt, this game, especially on the road, still holds major historical significance.
The Tigers have not won in Norman, Oklahoma, since the 1966 season in 10-7 fashion. That's a whopping 59 years and 18 trips to Norman since Missouri has defeated the Sooners on their home turf. That would make a win in Norman a little bit sweeter for Eli Drinkwitz and his team.
“It's our past history, it doesn't have to be our future history," Drinkwitz told the media on Tuesday. "But, I think it reminds our guys that this is not a normal road trip, this is not a normal road environment, that this is a championship brand that has a history of success, and we haven't had the history of success at that place, so we're going to have to really lock in."
For the most part, the Sooners have played well-rounded, complementary football this season. Primarily on defense, head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma have been a force and a hard team to score against.
“I think coach (Brent) Venables is to be commended," Drinkwitz said. "I think he's doing an outstanding job. Obviously, him taking over the defensive side of the ball and calling the defense, you can tell his aggressive nature and style is on display. They do a really good job of playing team football, utilizing both special teams, offense and defense to win games."
Here are live updates from Missouri's matchup on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Pregame
- Eli Drinkwitz spoke on SEC Nation around an hour and a half out from kickoff against the Sooners. Drinkwitz confirmed that Beau Pribula will start at the quarterback spot.
- Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas is not expected to play against the Tigers, per Matt Zenitz. Thomas leads the Sooners in sacks with 6.5 this season.
Injuries
Missouri
WR DaMarion Fowlkes - OUT*
DT Elias Williams - OUT*
K Blake Craig - OUT (ACL, season)
QB Sam Horn - OUT (Tibia, season)
Oklahoma
DL R Mason Thomas - OUT
DB Gentry Williams - OUT
RB Jovantae Barnes - OUT
DB Kendel Dolby - OUT
OL Heath Ozaeta - OUT*
OL Troy Everett - OUT
OL Jacob Sexton - OUT
OL Jake Taylor - OUT
NFL Scouts
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Denver Broncos
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills (2)
- Los Angeles Rams
How to Watch: No. 22 Missouri Tigers against No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
Who: No. 22 Missouri Tigers (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2, 4-2)
What: Week 13 of the College Football season
Where: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489), Norman, Oklahoma
When: Saturday, November 122, 11:00 a.m.
TV: ABC
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: Away 82, Home 84
Series: 98th meeting between the two teams. Missouri is 25-67-5 in the series. In 2024, the Tigers defeated the Sooners 30-23.