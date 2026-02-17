Mizzou Trending for 4-Star 2027 Running Back, Per Reports

The Missouri Tigers have recently picked up a prediction to land four-star 2027 running back Myson Cook-Johnson from Rivals lead analyst Steve Wilfong. Cook-Johnson is the No. 39 player in composite rankings, according to On3's industry system.



Cook-Johnson is a native of East St. Louis, Illinois, and attends East St. Louis High School. That's famously the school that former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III attended, along with Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr.

Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Missouri to land elite ATH Myson Johnson-Cook🐯



Myson ranks No. 39 NATL. (No. 2 ATH) in the 2027 class.



Cook-Johnson is also the second-best athlete in the country and the best player in Illinois. He's also listed as an edge by some recruiting sites, but is being recruited by Missouri running back coach Curtis Luper.



The East St. Louis native is being recruited by most national powerhouses, including Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and plenty others. Missouri, Ole Miss, Auburn, Miami and Ohio State are the teams trending for him the most, according to On3.



On3's predictive system currently gives the Tigers an 85.1-percent chance to land Cook-Johnson, followed by Auburn at 3.4-percent and Ole Miss at 2.2-percent.



Cook-Johnson stands at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. He recorded 1,341 yards and 21 touchdowns in the regular season for East St. Louis, averaging 111.8 yards per game and 10.6 yards per carry.

The Tigers currently have one commitment in their 2027 class, being composite three-star quarterback Braylen Warren from Omaha, Nebraska. Missouri is trending for Memphis native wide receiver Lawrence Britt, who's the No. 125 composite-ranked player in the country.



Eli Drinkwitz is looking to build up an elite offense in the 2027 class centered around Warren, Britt and Cook-Johnson. Missouri is currently favored to land four-star wide receiver Tae Walden Jr. and three-star interior offensive lineman Lual Aleu, as well.



The official visiting process will start in May for the Tigers, as it will for many other teams in the country. Expect Drinkwitz and his staff to host a slew of prospects from around the country throughout that timeframe.

