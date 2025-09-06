Mizzou Central

Live Photo Gallery: Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers, Border Showdown

Take a live, on-field look at the renewed football rivalry between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks in the first Border Showdown since 2011.

Amber Winkler, Matt Guzman

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Helmets for the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks on display during "SEC Nation" ahead of the renewed Border Showdown at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field.
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Helmets for the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks on display during "SEC Nation" ahead of the renewed Border Showdown at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI
In this story:

COLUMBIA, Mo. —  At long last, the rivalry between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks has returned to the gridiron.

It's been nearly two decades since the two teams have faced off in football — the last Border Showdown took place in Columbia in 2011 before a majority of Missouri's freshman recruits had put pads on. The Tigers won that matchup 42-17, and they know what's at stake this time around.

"This is our chance to write our part of the story," Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said of the Tigers' Week 2 contest. "We’re going to continue to play this game. This is just one part of the story, but it’s an important part. You get a chance to be a part of it.”

WATCH: Kansas' Defensive Line Biggest Threat to Mizzou Offense

The first matchup between Missouri and Kansas dates back to 1891. Both schools faced each other every year from then until 2011; only 1918 was omitted due to the influenza pandemic and World War I. After that, the pair's annual meeting ended when the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC.

In their 120 matchups, the Tigers have won 57 times — just short of an even split. There have been nine ties in series history, with the most recent coming in 1962 3-3 tie. Now that such an outcome is no longer possible, Missouri is hoping to increase its win total to 58.

It won't come easy, however.

"Kansas is a good football team," Drinkwitz said during the Paul Finebaum show Friday evening to a shower of boos from student spectators. "It's going to take our best."

Having not squared off in football in over a decade, the schools' rivalry has grown tense. Missouri's win over then-No. 1 Kansas in basketball in December 2024 only further fueled the excitement and anticipation for the return of the Border Showdown at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field.

READ: Importance of Preserving Rivalries like Border Showdown

And while football might bring about a different kind of energy, Missouri's fans have certainly been leaning on any win they can get leading up to Saturday. Drinkwitz and Co. are determined not to let them down.

“Anything that stirs the passion of your fanbase is important,” Drinkwitz said, “especially when you’re asking fans to do so much.

"Any time you get a chance to stir their passion for bragging rights ... it’s important that your team is ready to play.”

Missouri Tigers On SI photographers will provide a live look at the renewed Border Showdown as the game goes on. Check back for uodates; recent events will appear first.

Calm Before the Storm

1. Respect Hall

A sign outside Respect Hall has a piece of blue tape covering the "k"
Sept. 5, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; A sign outside Respect Hall has a piece of blue tape covering the "k" in anticipation of the Kansas vs Missouri football game. / Amber Winkler/Missouri On SI

2. No K is Safe

The letter "k" is covered on a "do not block" marking
Sept. 5, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; The letter "k" is covered on a "do not block" marking on the University of Missouri campus in anticipation of the Kansas vs Missouri football game. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

3. All of Kansas is Covered

The word "Kansas" is covered on a sign
Sept. 5, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; The word "Kansas" is covered on a sign on the University of Missouri campus in anticipation of the Kansas vs Missouri football game. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Game Day

4. Landon's Ninth Birthday

A pair of young Missouri Tigers fans hold up signs during "SEC Nation" ahead of the renewed Border Showdown on Carnahan Quadr
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A pair of young Missouri Tigers fans hold up signs during "SEC Nation" ahead of the renewed Border Showdown on Carnahan Quadrangle. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

5. 'High Stakes'

Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz speaks on "SEC Nation" ahead of the renewed Border Showdown between the Tigers and Kansas
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz speaks on "SEC Nation" ahead of the renewed Border Showdown between the Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

6. In Memory of Ben Arnet

College football analyst Paul Finebaum during a moment of silence for KOMU8's Ben Arnet, 43, who died on Aug. 28.
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; College football analyst Paul Finebaum during a moment of silence for KOMU8's Ben Arnet, 43, who died on Aug. 28. / Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

Read for more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published |Modified
Amber Winkler
AMBER WINKLER

Amber Winkler is a sports journalist and photographer from St. Charles, Mo., and has been the primary baseball writer for Missouri Tigers On SI since 2024. She’s also covered football and basketball as an intern.

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/Football