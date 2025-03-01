Live Results Tracker: Mizzou at the NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS — Four players who were crucial in the turnaround for the Missouri Tigers football program will begin their step to the next level this weekend, participating in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
The list of invitees for Missouri includes quarterback Brady Cook, along with wide receivers Theo Wease Jr, and Luther Burden III and offensive lineman Armand Membou.
Three (Cook, Wease and Burden) will be participating in on-field workouts Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Membou on Sunday. The prospects met indivually with NFL teams all throughout the week.
Drills on both days of the weekend start at noon and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
Below is full information on the Missouri's four invitees, including official physical measurements and drill results. This post will be updated throughout the weekend.
QB, Brady Cook
Measurements
Height: 6021
Weight: 214
Arm: 32 ½”
Hand: 9 ¼”
To be announced.
Results:
Drills for quarterbacks will begin at noon Saturday.
40-yard dash:
Bench press:
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
Three-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
Key Quotes:
"One of the things I've lived by playing college football is you gotta be tough. You gotta be gritty. That's just part of how I've played. It's become who I am. And, every single week, I told myself I was gonna give it every single thing I have to walk off that field with a dub."
"It's a little surreal to be here. It's set in at this point, we've been here for a couple days, but honestly, just super grateful. I've watched the Combine for years. I've seen athletes at Mizzou, go and compete and be in it for years."
WR, Luther Burden III
Measurements:
Height: 6000
Weight: 206
Hand: 848
Arms:3128
Wingspan: 7648
To be announced.
Results:
Drills for wide receivers will begin at noon Saturday.
40-yard dash:
Bench press:
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
Three-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
Key Quotes:
"I'm pretty much a game plan for every team I face. It's not gonna be easy getting me the ball. So, I knew that going into the game."
WR, Theo Wease Jr.
Measurements:
Height: 6030
Weight: 200
Arm: 32 ⅛”
Hand: 9 ⅝”
To be announced.
Results:
Drills for wide receivers will begin at noon Saturday.
Wease will be participating in agility drills, but not the bench press or receiver drills due to a hand injury he suffered in the Music City Bowl.
40-yard dash:
Bench press: DNP.
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
Three-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
Key Quotes:
“I’m a true son. I’m going to be back as much as I can. That’s my second home.”
“In life you got to be comfortable being uncomfortable. There’s going to be a lot of situations that you don’t want to be in, like the bowl game, for example, when I broke my hand. I just turned it into a positive and focused on a lot of other things.”
OL, Armand Membou
Measurements:
To be announced.
Results:
Drills for offensive lineman will begin at noon Sunday.
40-yard dash:
Bench press:
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
Three-cone drill:
20-yard shuttle:
Key Quotes: