Tipoff Time, Streaming Information Released for Mizzou's March Madness Game

Missouri, a 10 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, will tip off at 9:10 p.m. CT time on Friday in the first round in St. Louis against No. 7 seed Miami.

FIXED: FIRST ROUND TIP TIMES, TV CHANNELS AND ANNOUNCING TEAMS pic.twitter.com/chvexm4MM8 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 16, 2026

The Tigers will have their game broadcast on TruTV, with a variety of games preceding it. This is the third time in the last four years that the Tigers have heard their name called on Selection Sunday, which can also be said for head coach Dennis Gates.



Missouri will play the winner of No. 2 seed Purdue, which also won the Big 10 championship, and No. 15 seed Queens, the winner of the American East conference. The Tigers landed in the west region.

Most notably, the Tigers will have a chance to play only a few hours from Columbia in St. Louis inside the Enterprise Center. That will likely attract many Tiger fans and potentially deliver them a semblance of a home-court advantage.



"Ultimately, we find out when we find out what the rest of the world finds out, and that's the exciting part of March Madness, too," head coach Dennis Gates told the media on Sunday night.

"It's such a sort of a gift to be able to have your name called and just don't know where you will be, who you'll play against."

Gates and the Tigers are excited about the prospect of playing in March Madness. There are multiple Tigers who don't have experience in the NCAA Tournament, which can present both positives and negatives.



"Our guys are excited, excited. There's several guys who's never been to the tournament before," Gates said. "Jayden Stone has never been to the tournament. Shawn Phillips Jr has never been to the tournament. So those guys, and obviously, thefreshmen, they get to experience something that'll last a lifetime."

Miami is also a team with not much NCAA Tournament experience. Head coach Jai Lucas is in the first year of his tenure with the Hurricanes and the only players with tournament experience are Tru Washington and Tre Donaldson, a former high school teammate of Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II.



The Hurricanes are led in scoring by forward Malik Reneau, who's averaging 18.8 points per game on 54.9 percent shooting. Center Ernest Udeh leads the Hurricanes in rebounds and blocks with 9.3 and 1.5 per game, while Donaldson leads the team in assists with 5.8.

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