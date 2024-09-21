Mizzou Central

Live Updates: No 7. Missouri vs. Vanderbilt — Possible Weather Delay?

Live game updates and how to watch the Missouri Tigers' matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 30, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 7 Missouri Tigers are set to open SEC play for the 2024 season by hosting Vanderbilt, a team which head coach Eli Drinkwitz is 4-0 against.

There is rain in the forecast for the Columbia area, with some light rain forecasted to last throuh 1:30 p.m. A storm system with heavy precipitation is passed through Kansas City around noon Saturday. However, the worst of the system is expected to stray southwest of Faurot Field.

Lightning would be the main concern for any sort of delay to the 3:15 p.m. kickoff time.

Weather updates, along with game updates, will be provided on this post. Refresh for the latest updates.

How to Watch: No. 7 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt:

When: Saturday, September 21, 3:15 p.m.

TV: SEC Network: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline)

Sirius XM: Ch. 191

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

Series: Missouri leads 11-4-1 with the last matchup taking place in 2023.

Live Updates:

Pre Game:

• A scout from the Miami Dolphins is expected to be in attendance for Saturday's game.

• Recruits expected to be in attendance for the game: Jackson Cantwell (2026 five-star OT), Brayden Robinson (2026 four-star WR), Zach Allen (2026 unranked WR), Hayden Mays (2026 unranked OL), Karsten Fiene (2026 unranked ATH/WR). More to be announced.

Availability Reports:

Missouri

S Joseph Charleston

Probable

DE Darris Smith

Out (for season)

QB Sam Horn

Out (for season)

ESPN's Pete Thamel posted Friday that Charleston is expected to be active but not be starting.

Vanderbilt

DL Zaylin Wood

Out

CB Mark Davis

Out

Edge Boubacar Diakite

Out

OL Grayson Morgan

Out

S CJ Taylor

Suspended for 1st half

TE Eli Stowers

Probable

TE Cole Spence

Probable

Star Maurice Hampton

Probable

TE Brycen Coleman

Probable

DL Khordae Sanders

Probable

Published |Modified
Joey Van Zummeren

JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football