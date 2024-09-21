Live Updates: No 7. Missouri vs. Vanderbilt — Possible Weather Delay?
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 7 Missouri Tigers are set to open SEC play for the 2024 season by hosting Vanderbilt, a team which head coach Eli Drinkwitz is 4-0 against.
There is rain in the forecast for the Columbia area, with some light rain forecasted to last throuh 1:30 p.m. A storm system with heavy precipitation is passed through Kansas City around noon Saturday. However, the worst of the system is expected to stray southwest of Faurot Field.
Lightning would be the main concern for any sort of delay to the 3:15 p.m. kickoff time.
Weather updates, along with game updates, will be provided on this post. Refresh for the latest updates.
How to Watch: No. 7 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt:
When: Saturday, September 21, 3:15 p.m.
TV: SEC Network: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline)
Sirius XM: Ch. 191
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 11-4-1 with the last matchup taking place in 2023.
Live Updates:
Pre Game:
• A scout from the Miami Dolphins is expected to be in attendance for Saturday's game.
• Recruits expected to be in attendance for the game: Jackson Cantwell (2026 five-star OT), Brayden Robinson (2026 four-star WR), Zach Allen (2026 unranked WR), Hayden Mays (2026 unranked OL), Karsten Fiene (2026 unranked ATH/WR). More to be announced.
Availability Reports:
Missouri
S Joseph Charleston
Probable
DE Darris Smith
Out (for season)
QB Sam Horn
Out (for season)
ESPN's Pete Thamel posted Friday that Charleston is expected to be active but not be starting.
Vanderbilt
DL Zaylin Wood
Out
CB Mark Davis
Out
Edge Boubacar Diakite
Out
OL Grayson Morgan
Out
S CJ Taylor
Suspended for 1st half
TE Eli Stowers
Probable
TE Cole Spence
Probable
Star Maurice Hampton
Probable
TE Brycen Coleman
Probable
DL Khordae Sanders
Probable