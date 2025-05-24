Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Gavin Hoffman — Ceiling, Background, Fit with Tigers
Over the last three years, the Missouri Tigers have had a surplus of athletic unicorns from the state of Missouri and its bordering states.
On top of St. Louis products Brett Norfleet and Jude James, plus Arkansas native Jordon Harris, the Tigers added a tight end from the Kansas City area this offseason in Iowa transfer Gavin Hoffman.
Missouri first tried to land Hoffman as a prospect out of high school, but he instead went to Iowa, a school that has developed plenty of elite tight ends.
But the second time was the charm for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers, landing a commitment from Hoffman just days after he entered the transfer portal following one season at Iowa.
Here's a look at all that Hoffman brings to the table for Missouri.
Player info:
Height: 6-5
Weight: 245
Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas
High school recruiting rating: Four stars, per 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Three stars
High School Career
Hoffman excelled at both basketball and football, earning first-team all-state honors in football during his senior season, and an all-state honorable mention the same year for basketball.
Playing at both wide receiver and tight end, Hoffman set his school's record for career receiving touchdowns with 18. His best season came as a junior, catching 39 receptions for 713 yards and 11 touchdowns.
In his high school tape, Hoffman is bullying defenders in the blocking game at some points, and burning past them on routes at others.
Hoffman's athleticism as a high schooler was pretty incredible. During a visit to Missouri following his junior season, he recorded a vertical jump of 40.5 inches, a 40-yard dash of 4.56 and a broad jump of 10'4 1/2" at 220 pounds.
Iowa (2024)
Hoffman chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Missouri, Tennessee and Texas Tech amongst others.
He didn't see the field during his time with the Hawkeyes, but did bulk up from 220 to 245 pounds, giving him more size for blocking. Practice film he shared showed the same ability to leap for contested catches that was all over his high school tape.
Fit with Tigers:
The addition of Hoffman makes for a highly competitive tight end room for Missouri. Norfleet should lead the group in both receiving and blocking situations, and Harris will consistently earn opportunities as a blocker.
Behind those two juniors is redshirt freshman Jude James, who has made strides early this offseason according to the coaching staff. James, like Hoffman, entered college with a slim frame for a tight end, but bulked up during the first season. James entered college around 200 pounds and now sits at 230.
Expect James and Hoffman to compete for playing time. Both have impressive receiving abilities, playing at tight end and wide receiver in high school.
There's room for versatile roles for each of Norfleet, James and Hoffman as receivers at tight end. Having a deep tight end room can open up the playbook for two or three tight end sets. Having big tight ends who can block and receive gives the offense more flexibility, especially in an offense like the Tigers' that is built on wide-zone run schemes that open up the play-action game.
His big frame and athleticism as a receiver should provide another option for Missouri in the red zone, an area which the Tigers have struggled in offensively each of the past two seasons.
Coach’s Take:
"It was awesome to get Gavin back. Obviously, it was a guy we recruited out of high school, and it was really one of those opportunities to have a best player available. "- Drinkwitz on Hoffman
Ceiling and Floor:
Ceiling: Immeadietly becomes. a reliable option as both a blocker and receiver, provides another red-zone threat.
Floor: Needs another year to develop, eventually steps into a larger role as a receiving tight end.