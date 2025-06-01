Meet the Mizzou Transfer: Langden Kitchen's Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
Production over potential was the name of the game for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers in the transfer portal this offseason. Defensive end Langden Kitchen was an addition representative of that philosophy.
Transferring from Northwest Missouri State, Kitchen brings a different skillset to a deep edge room at Missouri.
Here's a look at everything the Missouri native brings to the Tigers.
Player Info
Height: 6-6
Weight: 270 lbs
Hometown: Huntsville, Missouri
High school recruiting rating: Two stars, per 247Sports
Transfer recruiting rating: Three stars, per 247Sports
High School Career
Kitchen was a standout in both football and basketball at Westran High School, twice earning all-state recognition in both sports. He was also named all-conference defensive player of the year twice in high school for football.
He also played at tight end in high school, turning into a bowling ball after the catch. He even ran a 4.77 40-yard dash ahead of his senior season.
On his high school tape, Kitchen's power is evident. He's able to hold his ground when blocked, and his wide frame and height often put him in good position to make effective contact on first strike.
Northwest Missouri State (2023-2024)
Kitchen bulked up quickly in his collegiate career, going from an agile two-way player in high school, to a stubborn defensive end.
He played a limited role in nine games in his freshman season, recording nine tackles, including two for a loss.
He took a step up in 2024, appearing in 11 games and recording 16 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Even with his added size and strength, Kitchen still showed the speed to chase down quarterbacks, and track down runners.
After entering the transfer portal, Kitchen received offers from Wisconsin, Iowa State, Kansas and others.
Fit with Tigers
Kitchen is a deviation from the edge rusher typically utilized by Missouri over recent years. That archetype has been a slimmer build with a game built off athleticism.
Kitchen is wide and powerful, weighing in atleast 10 pounds heavier than any other edge rusher on the team. At Northwest Missouri State, he lined up with his hand in the dirt and got off most blocks via power, not speed.
Because of his bigger frame, he could be one of the most active run defenders on the roster. His ability as a pass rusher also makes him an every-down backup.
Missouri is losing some bigger framed defensive ends, with Joe Moore III and Eddie Kelly Jr. both leaving the program after finding roles as run defenders.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Becomes consistent part of edge rusher rotation, especially in obvious run situations.
Floor: Can't quite make jump to Southeastern Conference, but still serves as backup,