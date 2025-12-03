Missouri Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Name Position Hometown High School Height and Weight National Ranking, per 247Sports Gavin Sidwar Quarterback Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania La Salle College 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. 474

Position Breakdowns

Offense

Missouri holds nine commitments on the offensive side of the ball, many of which look as if they could become early contributors for the Tigers once they arrive on campus.

Eli Drinkwitz' and the Missouri staff picked up commitments from a single quarterback, a running back, three impressive receiving targets and five offensive linemen.

While landing a second signal caller for nothing more than an insurance policy would certainly not have hurt the class, the Tigers do hold an extremely impressive prospect in the one quarterback they did land. Gavin Sidwar from La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania is an electrifying player who is still in the midst of an absolutely dominant senior season.

He's led his team all the way to the state title game, throwing for just under 3,000 yards with 34 scores and just four interceptions along the way.

As for his future weapons, Missouri's haul at the other skill positions is an impressive group. Each of the three receiving targets, two wideouts and a tight end, should provide a unique aspect to the Tigers' offense.

Finally, the offensive line was heavily addressed this offseason with Missouri adding five commitments across the guard and tackle spots, almost all of which are absolutely behemoth prospects that already look poised to step into the SEC and play right away.

Defense

As for the other side of the ball, Missouri focused on its defense heavy, securing 11 commitments from various positions all over the field. The Tigers are adding seven defensive backs, three defensive line/edge rushers and a linebacker.

While the numbers may seem a bit skewed in favor of the secondary, many of Missouri's commits, such as JJ Bush, have served as a sort of hybrid safety/linebacker, using his impressive skills as a run stopper combined with excellent pass coverage skills.

In all, while it may have missed out on adding as much depth as is ideal in some areas, the Tigers clearly added incredibly talented prospects that all look like players that will find a role within the Missouri defense.

Top Commitments in the Class

Johnnie Jones

Venice, Florida offensive tackle Johnnie Jones on his official visit to the University of Missouri. | via @thejohnniejones on Instagram, Mizzou Athletics

One of the most sought after offensive linemen in the 2026 class, Jones is a behemoth tackle prospect from Venice, Florida that stands 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. He is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 13 player at his position in the class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

He committed to the Tigers in October of this year, choosing Missouri over the likes of Florida State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and many more high level Power Four programs.

DeMarcus Johnson (JUCO)



Hutchinson Community College defensive lineman DeMarcus Johnson on his official visit to the University of Missouri. | via @demarcusjj05 on Twitter, Mizzou Athletics

Johnson joins the Tigers this season after spending the year at Hutchinson Community College in Missouri City, Texas. He stands an incredible 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. and has a truly elite combination of speed and power.

Johnson is the No. 1 ranked JUCO prospect in the nation, and chose the Tigers over a bevy of other Power Four suitors.

Signee Breakdown

1. QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania

Rankings

Consensus: 3-Star prospect

247Sports:

Rivals:

Notable Offers: Indiana, Penn State, Virginia

Scouting Report

Sidwar put together one of the most dominant senior campaigns of anyone in the entire 2026 class this fall, leading La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania to a 12-1 record thus far with an upcoming showdown in the state title game with Central Catholic High School on December 6.

He’s completed over 70 percent of his passes for 2,939 yards and 34 touchdowns to just four interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 190 lb. prospect committed to the Tigers in April of this year, choosing Missouri over the likes of Indiana, Penn State, Virginia and more.

2026 Missouri Flips and Decommitments

The Tigers saw just two 2026 prospect decommit during this cycle, but were extremely active themselves in stealing talent away from Power Four foes.

Player Old School New School Terry Hodges Missouri Arkansas D'Montae Tims Missouri Indiana Tahj Overton Oklahoma State Missouri Johnnie Jones UCLA Missouri Brysen Wessell Iowa State Missouri Jayden McGregory Louisville Missouri Carter Stewart Utah Missouri Brody Jones Cincinnati Missouri

Final Class Ranking

Since taking over in 2019, Eli Drinkwitz has put together mostly strong performances on the recruiting trail with his best showing coming in 2022 when the Tigers finished with the No. 15 ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

This year, Missouri checks in at No. 25 in the nation, a far cry from where the class looked like it was going just a few short months ago. While the collection of talent is certainly impressive now, the Tigers were quite late to the party on the recruiting trail this year, landing the majority of the commitments in the last two months.

Although the outcome is a strong class for Missouri regardless, 2027 may see the staff take a slightly different approach.

