Everything Learned in the First Week of Mizzou Spring Practices

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri football began its spring practice sessions on Feb. 27, a vital time to lay the foundation with two new coordinators and a transfer class featuring several players that will have to immediately take on important roles.

"Obviously, spring football is about establishing the foundation of your team," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference before the first day of practices. "We've got a lot of new faces, not only on the football team, but also on the staff, and so getting everybody together, seeing where we're at and moving towards the direction of playing football games."

Missouri On SI has been in attendance for the first week of practices to watch the Tigers hit the practice field, plus hear from Drinkwitz and his offensive and defensive coordinator. Here's the top notes from those practice and interview availabilities, along with number changes for 19 players on the roster.

Notes

After tearing his ACL in Week 1 of the season, kicker Blake Craig is starting to work his way back. He won't be practicing kickoffs until June, but has been kicking field goals. In practice on Tuesday, he was kicking field goals from 48 yards out in the session open to the media.

New offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey says he's looking to build the foundation of his offense around five "playmakers." He emphasized wide receivers being able to make contested catches.

The team named offensive lineman Dominick Giudice and linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez as team captains for spring practices. Drinkwitz made the decision to name spring captains because, last year, he felt like he "waited too long to allow leadership to emerge instead of setting who the leaders would be."

Josh Atkins and Logan Reichert will be "competing" at right tackle through the spring. Even though Atkins is seemingly be the favorite to take the job, it's interesting to hear that Reichert has worked his way up the depth chart, plus that he's specifically taking reps at right tackle. Last preseason, he was listed on the depth chart as a reserve player at left guard. He's had injuries over the past two seasons that have disrupted his progression, but there certainly should be opportunities for him to earn a role this season.

"Stuff hasn't really gone his way, but he just keeps showing up and keeps working. He always has the same attitude, and I'm excited to see the future for him." Cayden Green on Logan Reichert

Missouri will be "adjusting" its field goal formation under new coordinator John Papuchis, per Drinkwitz.

Number Updates

Transfers:

1 - CB Chris Graves Jr.

8 - DT Donta Simpson

13 - EDGE Jaden Jones

16 - LB Bobby Washington

19 - WR Cayden Lee

21 - DB Jahlil Florence

22 - DB Elijah Dotson

24 - RB Xai'Shaun Edwards

51 - OL Luke Work

54 - OL Josh Atkins

55 - DE Cavan Tuley

Freshmen:

28 - S Jayden McGregory