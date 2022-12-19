Skip to main content

Mizzou Lands Pre-Christmas Commitment from 2023 OT Brandon Solis

The Missouri Tigers landed an early Christmas commitment on Monday.

Christmas is still a few days away, but the gifts are coming in early for the Missouri Tigers.

On Monday, Mizzou landed a commitment from 2023 Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) offensive tackle Brandon Solis. He's now the 18th commitment for the program in the class of 2023.

The Tigers offered Solis on March 24, as they were competing to snag the 6-7, 265-pound lineman with other programs like the Kansas State Wildcats, Florida State Seminoles, Indiana Hoosiers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, TCU Horned Frogs, Purdue Boilermakers and more.

Solis is the second offensive lineman for Mizzou in the 2023 class, joining Raytown (Kansas City, MO) offensive tackle Logan Reichert.

The Tigers are prepping to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday. Mizzou (6-6) ended the regular season on a two-game winning streak to become bowl-eligible and will be looking for the first bowl win under coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Wake Forest (7-5) presents a tough challenge though, as it was a team ranked as high as No. 10 during the regular season before losing five straight to end the year.

