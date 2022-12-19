Missouri WR Bannister Ready For One Last Ride

Missouri's matchup with Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl will be Tigers receiver Barrett Bannister's last college game, and he's going to cherish every minute of it.

On Friday, Missouri will play the last game of its 2022 football season and for Tigers receiver Barret Bannister, it'll be his last game in a Mizzou uniform. It's been a long time coming for the now grad student who walked on and redshirted back in 2017. The Arkansas native has called Columbia, Mo. home for six years and is certainly feeling some mixed emotions as the Dec 23 Gasparilla Bowl approaches.

Bannister's been battling an injury since Mizzou's senior night in late November, a game in which he was Missouri's leading receiver and propelled the Tigers to a win over New Mexico State. He's been sidelined for a bit, but there was no question in his mind whether or not he'd suit up for his collegiate finale.

"I do plan on playing," answered Bannister affirmatively and enthusiastically when asked by reporters after practice this week. "it's been a very fun four weeks in the training room, but I'm ready to roll. I'm pretty much at 100...I'm excited to go out there one more time."

All year long, Bannister steadied this Tigers team with his veteran leadership and reliable on-field play. He's earned a reputation as a third-down go-to guy and Mizzou is going to need him more than ever in its season finale. With the transfer portal departure of sophomore Dominic Lovett, the team's leading receiver this year, the Tigers are going to need all hands on deck, especially Bannisters' reliable mitts.

This game could mean a lot for Missouri if they can manage a bowl victory. Notching a W will mean finishing this year having won five of their final seven contests. The Tigers' sixth-year receiver can feel the weight of this final game, these seasons have prepared him for this curtain call.

"You never know when it's going to end," said Bannister, reflecting on the moment. "I could go play for ten more years, I could never play another snap of the football, that's why it's important to me...I think it'd be going out on the right note and hopefully spring boarding this program continue to grow and do things."

