Mizzou RB Cody Schrader 'An American Dream,' Says Coach Eli Drinkwitz

The Missouri Tigers followed through with the request of quarterback Brady Cook and started fast in Saturday’s 23-10 win over the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks.

But the fast start -- which saw the Tigers jump out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter -- was done in methodical fashion due to a stout rushing attack. At the head of it all was running back Cody Schrader, who had a season-high 22 carries to go along with 81 rush yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 32 yards in what was arguably his best game of the season.

He did this all in less-than-flashy fashion, as his longest rush went for just nine yards. But it was a performance that modeled consistency, as Schrader received some ample praise from Cook and coach Eli Drinkwitz postgame.

“He's one of the best players on our team from a consistency standpoint, from a work ethic and talent standpoint,” Drinkwitz said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I wish we had a better record so more people would know his story because it's an incredible story. He's the American dream.

Schrader got most of the work as fellow running back Nathaniel Peat sat on the bench. It speaks volumes to Schrader's work this season, as the former D-II running back has now taken over for a ball carrier that has almost four years of FBS football under his belt.

“He's just so grateful,” Cook said. “This is a dream for him. He's loving this. He'll do anything for the team. He's putting it all on the line.”

Schrader now carries the Mizzou running game into matchups with the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers. These games finish up the toughest three-game stretch the Tigers will face this season.

But they've already got one important win down after topping the Gamecocks. And with the way Schrader and the Mizzou defense are playing, the Tigers are giving themselves a chance at some late-season magic.

"He's incredible," Cook said of Schrader. "I mean, the hits he's taking, he gets right up. He’s pushing. He's everything you want in a running back.”

The Tigers will host Kentucky on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here