Missouri Tigers WR Dominic Lovett Continues to Stand Out

Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett has never been the biggest guy on the field, but that doesn't stop him from stepping over secondaries on a regular basis. When the 5-foot-10, 185-pound wideout came to Mizzou, there were questions about his size and whether he would be effective against bigger defenders. For Lovett, though, there was never any doubt in his mind.

After a freshman campaign that saw him grow into a starting role, Lovett's stepped up to become the go-to guy for first-year starting QB Brady Cook. In Missouri's win over No 25 South Carolina on Saturday, he snagged ten passes for 150 yards on the day. This year he's notched 45 catches, 659 yards, and two touchdowns already.

Those 45 receptions put him tied for most in the SEC, along with Tennessee Vols pass catcher Jaylin Hyatt. Lovett's total is especially impressive considering Hyatt plays on one of the most prolific offenses in recent memory, while Lovett plays for Mizzou's 91st-ranked unit. To be fair, Hyatt has more touchdowns and yards than Lovett, and he's almost indisputably the best receiver in the conference. But the Tigers' sophomore speedster isn't all that far behind from a talent standpoint.

Lovett has made the most of a less-than-potent offensive system and routinely turns short-yardage catches into big gains with elite elusiveness. It's safe to say that he'll be a key piece to this Tigers offense, not just this year, but next year as well.

It may be a bit early to start thinking about 2023, but that's essentially what the rest of this season is for Missouri. Of course, they'd like to win out and make a decent bowl game, but this final stretch is more about setting up for success next season. After all, the Tigers have as many one-score losses as anyone in the conference, so some minor tweaking and a couple of additions personnel-wise could get them over the proverbial hump next fall.

Next year, Cook will be more comfortable in the offense, head coach Eli Drinkwitz will have found some more uses for freshman receiver Luther Burden III, and Lovett will have another year under his belt. Could all this equate to a dramatically different offense next year?

It's certainly possible. The Tigers will have to shore up their offensive line, but it seems like their skill pieces are falling into place. With the tandem of Lovett and Burden scorching secondaries, there's good reason for Mizzou fans to be optimistic about their scoring prospects.

In the meantime, Lovett and company will refocus on their next task, hosting Kentucky this coming weekend. The Wildcats have lost three of their last four, so they'll be motivated coming in, but they also gave up a ton of passing offense to the Vols on Saturday. That bodes well for the Tigers, especially Lovett, who will be looking to haul in more throws and find the end zone at Faurot Field in Week 10.

