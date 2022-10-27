Skip to main content

Mizzou Lands Commitment From Texas DL Serigne Tounkara

The Missouri Tigers landed their second commitment of the Month in Texas defensive lineman, Serigne Tounkara

The Missouri Tigers have been on a good run on the recruiting trail as of late, and on Thursday that continued, with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reeling in another talented under-the-radar commitment in League City (TX) defensive lineman, Serigne Tounkara.

Tounkara made his announcement via his personal Twitter account. He is also a three-star recruit in both ESPN and Rivals.com's prospect rankings. 

Tounkara picked the Tigers over offers from a variety of FBS programs, including  Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, and Tulane. 

"I really like the coaching staff and the way they treat me," Tounkara told Rivals.com. "They really stayed in touch with me. I like the way they play defense and the way they rush the quarterback with the defensive ends. I feel like I can do great things over there."

The Tigers first offered Tounakara in May of 2022, with the 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect taking his official visit on October 21. 

The sixth commitment on the defensive side of the ball for Mizzou, Tounkara now joins cornerbacks Les Hewitt, Phillip Roche and Shamar McNeil, EDGE Jahkai Lang, and linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn as a member of the 2023 class.

The Tigers now have 13 total commitments in the class, with tight end Brett Norfleet, wide receiver Joshua Manning, offensive tackle Logan Reichert, quarterback Gabarri Johnson, running back Jamal Roberts, wide receivers Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning, and Nicholas Deloach coming in on the offensive side of the ball.

