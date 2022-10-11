Talented DB Phillip Roche Commits to Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers picked up another major commitment in defensive back Phillip Roche on Monday

The Missouri Tigers recruiting momentum continued on Monday when they landed a commitment from talented Merriville (IN) defensive back, Phillip Roche.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Roche made his announcement via his personal Twitter account, becoming the 12th commitment of the 2023 class for the Tigers.

Roche picked Mizzou over offers from Power 5 programs such as Boston College, UCONN, Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, and Wisconsin. He also held Group of 5 offers from Cincinnati, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, and Western Michigan.

Roche recently took an unofficial visit to Missouri on October 1 against Georgia, and also visited the Nebraska Cornhuskers unofficially in April.

So far this season for Merriville, Roche has amassed 46 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception.

The fifth commitment on the defensive side of the ball for Mizzou, Roche now joins cornerbacks Les Hewitt and Shamar McNeil, edge Jahkai Lang, and linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn as a member of the 2023 class.

The Tigers now have 12 total commitments in the class, with tight end Brett Norfleet, wide receiver Joshua Manning, offensive tackle Logan Reichert, quarterback Gabarri Johnson, running back Jamal Roberts, wide receivers Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning, and Nicholas Deloach coming in on the offensive side of the ball.

