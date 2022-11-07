Mizzou DB Davion Sistrunk to Enter Transfer Portal

Missouri Tigers defensive back Davion Sistrunk announced Monday that he'll be entering the transfer portal midway through his second season with the team.

Sistrunk has appeared in just one game since arriving to Columbia last season. He suited up in the 59-28 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks last year, but preserved his redshirt season the rest of the way.

Coming out of Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Fla., Sistrunk received offers from teams like the Oklahoma Sooners, Illinois Fighting Illini, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats and more.

He announced his commitment to Mizzou on May 13, 2020, the same day the team offered him.

But the 6-1, 178-pound defensive back has become buried in a secondary that features some impressive talent like Joseph Charleston, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Martez Manuel and Marcus Clarke.

Sistrunk will now look to take his talents to a place where he can receive some more playing time.

The Tigers (4-5) are coming a heartbreaking 21-17 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. But Mizzou will have the opportunity to shock the world against highly-ranked Tennessee, who will likely still be ranked in the top five despite a 27-13 loss to the Georgis Bulldogs.

However, Mizzou should feel confidence headed into the game, as the Tigers gave No. 1 Georgia a real fight in a 26-22 loss on Oct. 1.

