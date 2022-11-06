Missouri Tigers Defense Leads SEC in Tackles For Loss

In nearly every game Missouri's played this season, the narrative has been the same. The defense steps up to the challenge, while the offense sputters along. The Tigers have only mustered two touchdowns in each of their last six games, making it incredibly difficult to win, no matter how well the defense plays.

On the bright side, that defense has truly played extremely well, even in Saturday's 21-17 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers notched six sacks and eleven total tackles for loss on the afternoon. They're averaging 7.1 tackles for loss per game this season, which leads the notoriously defense-heavy SEC. In fact, the Tigers may just have one of the top defensive units in the conference.

Mizzou ranks 18th nationally in total defense, with the only SEC programs ahead of them being Georgia and Alabama, both top-five teams. The Tigers also have the FBS' 11th-best pass defense and 13th-best third-down defense. In essentially every defensive category, Missouri is in the top 25 nationally and in the top three within the conference. So, while the Tigers may get plenty of guff for their scoring woes, they deserve just as much praise for their defensive prowess.

Against Kentucky, Missouri held the Wildcats to just 252 yards of total offense. The Tigers terrorized Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the backfield all game, but he still managed to light them up for three touchdowns through the air. No matter how good a defense is, it's susceptible to being beaten by an elite player like Levis. Still, three touchdowns isn't an insurmountable mountain to climb, unless you're Missouri.

While the Tigers have a top-15 third-down defense, their own third-down conversion rate is just 57th in the country and seventh in the SEC. Not only does that keep them from scoring points, but it exhausts their defense by keeping them on the field. Missouri converted on just two of their 13 third down tries, and one of their three fourth down attempts on Saturday. That's a lot of potential points and time of possession left on the field.

The good news, though, is that Missouri's defense will likely continue to play at a high level, even next season. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker received a contract extension this month and has proven that he can call games with the best in the SEC. With Baker in the fold, as well as a good amount of starters and rotation players with remaining eligibility, the Tigers are actually in pretty good shape going forward.

The offense is struggling, but the talent on that end is undeniable and should eventually shine through. Receivers like Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden are two of the most skilled route runners in the country, so it may only be a matter of time before things start clicking on the scoreboard.

For now, Missouri will focus on its next obstacle of the fall, a road battle with top-ranked Tennessee. The Vols offense will be the most high-powered opponent that this Tigers defense will face this season, but they've met every challenge they've come across so far and Saturday should be no different.

