Missouri Tigers Defense Ready to Take Next Step After Battle with Georgia

Tigers safety Jaylon Carlies and defensive lineman Kristian Williams think this defense is on the right track heading into game against Florida.

Since they joined the SEC, the Missouri Tigers have been looked at as the underdogs of the conference. They've mustered some pretty successful seasons, but in some games, the feeling still lingers that they're out of their depth. This 2022 squad's defense thinks they're ready to take that next step forward and seize the respect they're due, especially after their strong showing against No. 2 Georgia last weekend.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart praised the Tiger defense, specifically the front line. Mizzou defensive lineman Kristian Williams took note of the praise and chalks it up to everyone doing their job like a professional.

"We're often looked at as "the underdogs", day in and day out we work hard, emphasizing stopping the run...just to be able to get some type of recognition, it's pretty special when the work pays off," said Williams earlier this week after practice.

"We're not just the underdogs, we're coming for sure."

Williams and his fellow defensive linemen wreaked havoc on Georgia's backfield last weekend. Their effort alone was almost enough to knock off the defending champs. Now, they'll shift focus to the Florida Gators and their talented quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Unfortunately, Missouri will be on the road this time, which hasn't been all that inviting to the Tigers this year. So far, they're winless on the road, but that could all change Saturday in the Swamp. Mizzou safety Jaylon Carlies acknowledged the energy at Faurot Field last Saturday and how the home crowd helped their team, but he also thinks they can bring that energy to any game that they play.

"That's a part of it, just seeing the crowd behind us," replied Carlies when asked about the Tigers' home atmosphere. "[The defense] has gotten off to some fast starts the past couple of weeks now though, as a unit...we know who we are, we know what we can do. Now, we just gotta go execute every week."

Carlies also noted that their game against Georgia was one of the loudest in his Tiger career, praising the environment in the stadium. He knows the defense has stepped up big time and appreciates the unit receiving attention for it, but now has his focus on beating the Gators, regardless of the venue.

"It's just always the preparation you look forward to in that next week...[we're] not trying to dwell on what happened in past weeks. Everybody's mind is on this week..everybody's moved on from this [game with Georgia] as well. Now, we're just ready for Florida."

The Tigers will take the field against the Gators looking for their first road win of 2022 on Saturday, October 8, with kickoff coming at 11 a.m. (CT).

