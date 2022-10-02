Missouri Tigers On the Right Track Despite Loss to No. 1 Georgia

There's a lot for Missouri to work with coming out of the Tigers loss to Georgia.

It's going to sting at first. The Missouri Tigers were this close to upsetting the AP Poll's top-ranked team for the first time in program history. Sadly, it wasn't to be, but that doesn't mean it's all bad news in Tiger Town.

Missouri's defense looked outstanding in several aspects and didn't give up a touchdown until the fourth quarter of the 26-22 loss. The pass rush looked powerful, and they harassed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett all night long.

Georgia came into the game averaging 153 yards per first quarter. Mizzou held them to just 49 yards in the first quarter of Saturday's game. The Bulldogs finished with 481 yards of offense on the night, but nearly all of that came late in the game when the Tigers' defense was gassed. Their staunch defensive performance is something that this squad can build on going forward.

Offensively, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz looked a little more adept as a play caller and quarterback Brady Cook played his best game of the season. Cook finished with 192 yards and a touchdown without giving up a turnover.

Although he didn't do too much on the night, it was clear that Missouri was making receiver Luther Burden a priority in their offense. Burden saw a good amount of targets and was utilized as a punt returner as well.

Their leading point-scorer on the night though was kicker Harrison Mevis, who went 5-for-5 on field goals and hit his only extra point as well. Mevis had a tough Week 4, missing a potential game-winner against Auburn, but he bounced back in force against Georgia.

He made every kick he attempted, including a 55-yard heater that gave Mizzou their final points. It's a good sign for the Tigers going forward, and they'll be a bit more relaxed knowing they have Mevis to bomb it in for three from just about anywhere.

Mevis' five field goals were impressive, but the Tiger offense has to turn more of those into touchdowns. Missouri's defense gave the offense a short field several times, and those are the kind of things you have to capitalize on to beat the reigning national champs.

In this one, it wasn't lack of firepower but rather costly penalties that stalled the Tigers' offense. On a handful of drives that looked like surefire touchdowns, they were moved backward by foolish mistakes. The worst came on a false start as the Tigers were on the 1-yard line, which pushed them back forcing them to settle for a field goal.

There were a lot of positives in this game, but there's still plenty of work to be done for Missouri. They'll travel to Gainesville next weekend to take on the Florida Gators in another SEC battle. The Tigers are still looking for their first conference win and will be hungrier than ever when they take the field in The Swamp next Saturday.

