Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz Focused on Honoring His Seniors vs. New Mexico State: 'There's Nothing Else'

Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz took nearly nine minutes during his press conference Tuesday to name and briefly discuss each of the 21 seniors that will be honored on Senior Day Saturday against the New Mexico State Aggies.

Honoring the senior class with a win is the only thing on his mind, something he made quite clear once he went through all the names.

"I'm only focused on Senior Week," Drinkwitz said. "We're focused on what it is for us to do to honor our seniors, to play to our standard and to be excellent at the simple things. That's really the message for us, there's nothing else."

If the Tigers come away with a win, the seniors get to take a rock from Memorial Stadium and are carried off the field in celebration.

"The only message for us and our football team is these seniors this week and getting the rock," Drinkwitz said. "Chase two rabbits, you'll catch none ... For our seniors, this is what you come here and play for."

Unlike many Senior Day festivities around college football, Saturday's matchup isn't Mizzou's final home game of the season. The Tigers play their final game of the regular season in Columbia against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

But Drinkwitz said that the decision to have Senior Day on the second-to-last home game served as a way to honor the seniors before many of the students headed back home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

And although Drinkwitz won't admit it yet, he's likely eager for two more wins to end the year to get Mizzou to bowl eligibility. It starts with New Mexico State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

