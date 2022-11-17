Missouri Defense 'Has A Chip On Their Shoulder' After Tennessee Loss Says Coach Blake Baker

Despite a blowout loss to Tennessee, Blake Baker is happy with how the Tigers defense is bouncing back in practice.

For the majority of this season, the Missouri Tigers have fielded an elite defense that has shut down opposing offenses with seemingly relative ease. However, there have been two games that serve as outliers to that trend.

The first came in a 40-12 blowout loss at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 2, and the second occurred on Saturday when the Tigers suffered a 66-24 beatdown by the Tennessee Volunteers.

Now, as the Tigers look to bounce back in their final two games of the regular season, defensive coordinator Blake Baker is feeling good with what he's seen in practice following the Tennessee loss.

"I've seen a lot of pride. I think that there's a chip on their shoulder," Baker said. "I've seen a look of determination, not a look of sadness or a look of frustration. They understand when we cut on the tape."

However, while the players have recognized what needs to be improved upon, Baker made sure to not place the blame solely on them.

"It all starts and stops with me. I could have done a better job putting them in better situations."

One or two bad games do not define an entire season, especially if you have been playing at a level as consistently as the Tigers' defense has.

Now, as they prepare for their final two games and look to achieve bowl eligibility, Baker and the Tigers' defense will look to bounce back to their usual level of dominance.

