Missouri Tigers Freshman WR Miller Learning From Team's Veterans

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Mekhi Miller says he has a lot to learn from both veterans and younger players.

Missouri Tigers freshman wideout Mekhi Miller was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and ranked the second-best player in his state for the Class of 2022. But that doesn't mean the Kansas native is getting anything on the field for free in Columbia, Mo. 

"I'll be honest, nothing could prepare me for it as an incoming freshman coming in [during] the spring and working out with the team," said Miller after practice this week. "The roster depth [was surprising]. As a highly recruited athlete coming out of high school, you're gonna think you have a spot immediately, but college is a whole different level...Everybody on that level is good."

It's been an adjustment for the young route runner, but he seems to be finding his sea legs aboard Mizzou's ship. Miller saw his first action against Louisiana Tech in the season opener. He got his first catch as a Tiger in that one, a 17-yarder and his lone reception on the season thus far. Now, he's ready to keep progressing, and he has some veteran leaders to help him along the way.

"I really look to the people in the receiving room. Tauskie [Dove], Barrett [Bannister], Chance [Luper], and everybody else," said Miller of who he looks to for help. "I learn from them every day, including Luther [Burden], Domo [Dominic Love], Mookie [Cooper]...[they] just help me prepare for this moment."

Among those receivers, Bannister and Dove are the most veteran pass catchers. Bannister's been a Tiger since 2017, when he walked on, and has over half a decade's worth of knowledge to pass onto Miller. Miller knows that few have more wisdom to give than Bannister, but he still likes to tease him about his graying hairs. 

"Barrett, that's my guy. I always joke with him for how long he's been in college with us. Obviously sarcastic," joked Miller through a sly smile. "If I'm ever confused on anything, him and Tauskie are the ones that I go to. Hopefully [I'll] be on their level and be a leader one day." 

For now, Miller's still got some learning to do. He and the Tigers will take on Auburn at Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24 for their first SEC contest of the season. It'll also be Mizzou's first Power 5 matchup since their brutal 40-12 loss at Kansas State, so there's sure to be some extra motivation to get this win on the road. 

