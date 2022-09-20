How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Auburn

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers. Here is how to watch and listen.

Missouri is out to win its first SEC game of the season when they travel to Auburn to face the Tigers at 11 a.m. central on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Missouri (2-1) defeated Abilene Christian, 34-17, giving the Tigers a bounce-back win after falling hard to former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Kansas State the previous week. Luther Burden III’s kickoff return for a touchdown to start the game is the kind of start the Tigers would like to have this weekend against Auburn.

Despite some inconsistencies early, the offense had a good day, as quarterback Brady Cook completed 21 of 30 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Dominic Lovett had a career day, catching seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 79-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

But can the Tigers make a mark to start SEC play?

Auburn (2-1) is heading into SEC action after dropping a 41-12 matchup with Penn State at home.

Because the two teams are in different divisions, they don’t play each other often. In fact, Missouri and Auburn are facing each other for just the fourth time.

Auburn leads the all-time series with Missouri, 2-1. Mizzou was a 34-17 winner in the 1973 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, while Auburn won the 2013 SEC championship game, 59-42, over Missouri in Atlanta’s Georgia Dome.

This will be the first-ever regular season matchup between the two programs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn was a 51-14 winner at Columbia in 2017.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Bears’ matchup against the Wildcats on Saturday:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 at 11 a.m.

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri plus-seven

Over/Under: 52

Moneyline: Missouri +220 (-118); Auburn -333 (-110)

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quinn Kessenich), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM; Sirius/XM Channel 192.

