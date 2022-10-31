Missouri Tigers Game Against Tennessee Gets Early Kick Time

The Missouri Tigers SEC showdown with No. 2 Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. (CT)

This coming weekend, Missouri will host Kentucky as the Tigers hope to extend their conference win streak to three. They're not rolling just yet, but they're well on their way after a 23-10 road win at South Carolina.

Missouri's still got a full week until they face the Wildcats, but in the meantime, they got some scheduling news about another one of their upcoming games. The Tigers Nov. 12 showdown with No. 2 Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. (CT), with the broadcast channel to be decided after this weekend. That Week 11 trip to Neyland Stadium will likely be Mizzou's most challenging road contest of the season.

The Vols are undefeated still and have one of the most potent offenses that college football has seen in recent years. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is a Heisman favorite and has already thrown for 21 touchdowns in 2022. It should be an interesting matchup with Missouri's top tier defense. Tennessee will also be the Tigers' second top-five opponent of the season, having already faced No.1 Georgia.

The Tigers went toe-to-toe with the Bulldogs in that Week 6 battle, falling just short in the 26-22 dogfight. That was one of Mizzou's best showings this season, and head coach Eli Drinkwitz will be preparing his team to match the level of the competition yet again. Their game with Georgia was at home, though, and there's been trouble on the road this fall.

The Tigers got over that hump last week against South Carolina, so maybe they've found the solution to their away game woes. This will be their last contest away from Faurot Field and they'll be looking to end the road schedule on a high note with a huge upset.

