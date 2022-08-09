Tennessee Offensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri

When the Missouri Tigers head to Knoxville to play the Tennessee Volunteers, it will be challenging to slow down a passing attack that can be one of college football’s best at creating big plays.

This matchup for the Tigers’ defense will also see an offense with its starting quarterback, running back, and receiver returning to the starting lineup to help produce the same type of production again.

The Volunteers also have four returning offensive linemen returning to the starting lineup that will be blocking for the talented skill players, so that’s a primary factor as well. Missouri will have to play disciplined and sound football in the trenches to keep Tennessee’s offense in check.

Lastly, it will be important for Mizzou to mitigate chunk-yardage plays overall and to create at least a couple of turnovers versus this explosive offensive unit.

Here’s a closer look at the primary offensive players to watch when Missouri plays at Tennessee.

QB Hendon Hooker

A player that transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech last, Hooker came on strong and earned the starting job. He was explosive and reliable as a passer and as a runner.

He completed 65% of more of his passes eight times last season, while also reaching 225 yards passing or more eight times. Perhaps the most important statistic, Hooker threw 303 passes last season with just three interceptions. His legs make an impact, too.

Hooker ran for over 50 yards six different times last season. He also rushed for five touchdowns. The Tigers will need to be ready for a highly versatile signal caller when facing Hooker.

RB Jabari Small

After an explosive sophomore campaign of averaging 5.7 yards per carry with 792 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, Small is a player the Missouri defense must be aware of at all times. He plays downhill and can break tackles that lead to big plays.

Towards the last three games of the 2021 season, Small increased his workload by carrying a total of 52 times and scoring five rushing touchdowns. Small makes Tennessee’s offense balanced and difficult to slow down.

WR Cedric Tillman

The prototypical big-bodied and physical receiver that makes contested catches, Tillman will see a great deal of double teams in 2022. He’s earned those double teams after leading the Vols in three important receiving categories: 64 receptions, 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite being the primary receiver, Tillman also averaged 16.9 yards per reception. Whether catching a go route or weaving his way through a defense after catching a short pass, the 6-foot-3 and 215-pound receiver’s athletic ability allows him to create big plays.

