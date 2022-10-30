Skip to main content

Is Missouri Offense Turning A Corner Following Dominant Win Over South Carolina?

The Tigers offense appears to be turning things around following a dominant win over South Carolina.

The Missouri Tigers looked dead in the water following three straight losses to open SEC play. All three losses against Auburn, Georgia and Florida were one possession losses, coming by a combined 11 points. Sitting at 2-4 and 0-3 in conference play, questions swirled around what Missouri could really do this season. 

Now, though, momentum is in favor of the Tigers following two straight SEC wins over Vanderbilt and No. 25 South Carolina to get them back to 4-4 and 2-3 in conference play. 

Their win over South Carolina was especially dominant as the Tigers had no issue going on the road and securing the victory. For the first time in SEC play they looked like a complete team for all four quarters, and didn't trade off good defense for good offense. 

In their 23-10 win over South Carolina, the Tigers outgained South Carolina 367 yards to 203. The difference was especially stark on the ground, where the Tigers rushed for 143 yards while only allowing South Carolina to record 32 yards on the ground. 

Quarterback Brady Cook completed 17-of-26 passes for 224 yards, continuing to show chemistry with receiver Dominic Lovett who recorded 10 receptions for 148 yards. 

Leading the way on the ground was running back Cody Schrader, who recorded 81 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. 

One game is of course a small sample size and the Tigers could very well take a step backwards on offense next week. However, there is plenty to be optimistic about from their showing against South Carolina. 

If they can keep this momentum rolling into the rest of the season then there is no reason to think they can't make a bowl game, especially if their offense and defense both are firing on all cylinders.

