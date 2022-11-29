Missouri Tigers QB Tyler Macon to Enter Transfer Portal

The Missouri Tigers' celebration of their win over Arkansas in the regular season finale was short-lived, as Mizzou was hit hard by star receiver Dominic Lovett's decision to enter the transfer portal. Now, the number of Tigers set to enter the portal has jumped to four following backup quarterback Tyler Macon's reported intention to leave Mizzou.

Despite being in the thick of the four-man preseason competition for the starting quarterback job, Macon didn't see much of the field in 2022. He played more as a freshman in 2021, starting once and seeing significant action in three contests, but it seems head coach Eli Drinkwitz has moved on from the East St. Louis High graduate. Now, Macon will test the transfer waters to see where he might find a more suitable landing spot.

For the Tigers, it's not bad news, but it's certainly not great. Sophomore Brady Cook looked better under center as the season progressed, but he probably didn't do enough to be cemented as the incumbent starter. That means another likely competition, and there's no guarantee that any of Missouri's other passers stay healthy. Still, Drinkwitz and his squad probably won't live to regret this departure.

Macon joins Lovett in the portal along with defensive back DJ Jackson and defensive lineman Travion Ford, who are both reportedly departing the program. These are just the first dominoes to fall, and more players will likely leave. Soon, though, the Tigers will have a chance to bring some playmakers in via that same avenue.

