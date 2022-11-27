Skip to main content

Missouri Star WR Dominic Lovett Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Tigers have reportedly lost a major offensive piece to the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Missouri Tigers had few major playmakers on the offensive side of the ball in 2022, but wide receiver Dominic Lovett was without a doubt one of the top players in that regard. 

Unfortunately for the Tigers, that weapon now appears to be gone, with Lovett reportedly electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Eliah Drinkwitz also knows how special of a talent Lovett is, and what he's lost.

“God if they're not paying attention to him right now - he's a really good player,” Drinkwitz said earlier this season. “We're fortunate to have him. I think there's a lot of hype around another wide receiver on our team which probably causes not enough attention to Lovett."

After a freshman campaign that saw him grow into a starting role, Lovett stepped up to become the go-to guy for first-year starting QB Brady Cook. 

In Missouri's win over No 25 South Carolina, he snagged ten passes for 148 yards on the day. 

He also finished the season against Arkansas with six catches for 130 yards, playing a major role in the upset of the Razorbacks.

Lovett was the Tigers leading receiver this season, catching 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. 

