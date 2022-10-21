WR Tauskie Dove Reveals Tigers Biggest Focus Ahead of Vanderbilt Matchup

Tauskie Dove spoke about how the Tigers plan to get back on track after losing three straight games.

The Missouri Tigers are a team that, on paper, looks close to being ready to compete at a high level in the SEC, especially with the talent on the roster.

They've even looked ready to compete at several points this season, playing competitive football against Auburn, Georgia, and Florida in three straight weeks. While they would lose all three games, setting them on a three-game losing streak, they seemingly are right there in terms of taking the next step.

However, focusing on the past and the three-game losing streak would only hamper the Tigers, and as such, they are focused on coming out of the bye week strong against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Making their game against Vanderbilt more special is the fact that it is homecoming weekend, which receiver Tauskie Dove doesn't believe adds more pressure than already exists for Missouri, who are looking to end their losing streak.

"It's no secret we're on a three-game losing streak," Dove said. "We look forward to this, it's homecoming. The fans and the family. I know everybody else looks forward to homecoming to."

"For us it's about making sure we're focused on the details and our execution, and coming out and getting a win."

One game does not often define an entire season, but that could be the case for Missouri against Vanderbilt. After losing three straight games, the Tigers have an opportunity to get back on track with a big win in front of what should be a raucous homecoming crowd.

If they can't, though, it could become a very long season for Missouri as it struggles to find its footing in SEC play.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

