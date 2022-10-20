Skip to main content

Tigers LB Chad Bailey 'Kept Energy On the Sidelines' During Two-Game Absence

Chad Bailey discussed how despite his energy he was able to help his team from the sidelines.

Coming out of their bye week, the Missouri Tigers will be welcoming reinforcements back into the fold. When the Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday, they do so with two key defensive players returning from injuries. 

Those two are cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and linebacker Chad Bailey, who should boost a stout Missouri defense. Bailey returns after missing the Tigers' games against Georgia and Florida with an upper-body injury he suffered in Missouri's loss to Auburn. 

Bailey has dealt with injury issues in his first two years, an experience that helped him keep himself mentally prepared during his absence this season. 

"I've dealt with it my first couple of years, so it was a little frustrating," Bailey said. "I'm not going to say I was comfortable with it but I was fine because knew that we had Dameon Wilson out there, and it was good seeing him play."

While Bailey's impact on the field is undeniable and having him back to anchor the middle of the Missouri defense will provide a boost moving forward, even when he was on the sidelines he made sure to leave an impact on his teammates. 

"One thing was energy, you always have to keep energy on the sidelines," Bailey said. "Make sure the sideline is keeping the energy up all game."

"Another thing is anything I saw that needed to be corrected on the field with either one of the linebackers." 

Before missing two games, Bailey had recorded 14 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, with two pass deflections and a fumble recovery. If he can come in and pick up where he left off, this Missouri defense could take a step to the next level and finish the season strong. 

