Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live Game Updates

The Missouri Tigers host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in this SEC clash. Follow along here for live game updates.

The Missouri Tigers will face one of their tougher challenges this season hosting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs tonight. The Tigers are still feeling the sting from their overtime loss at Auburn, but have a chance to make some progress here, even if they don't upset the top ranked Dawgs.

Mizzou's biggest struggle so far has been scoring. In their two games against Power 5 competition, the Tigers only have three touchdowns, one of which was a garbage time score as time expired in their 40-12 loss at Kansas State. Georgia's defense is elite again, but if Mizzou can put up a solid offensive performance, they'll have something to smile about.

Defensively, the Tigers have been a bit better. Last week, they held Auburn scoreless for the final three quarters of regulation to help force overtime. Their secondary will be tested today against Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, who's one of the best passers in the country this year.

Georgia's won all of their games by 17 or more points and the Bulldogs are currently favored by 29 points over the Tigers. Needless to say, Mizzou winning here would be a massive upset. This season's been full of them though, so don't count out head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and this squad just yet.

It'll be a tall task to win, but there's room for moral victory as well. Missouri desperately needs to find some kind of chemistry on offense. If their defense can hold the Bulldogs and come up with some turnovers in key spots, they'll have a lot to work with going forward.

Follow along here at MizzouSportsTalk.com for live game updates from tonight's matchup.

Live updates will appear here after kick off...

FIRST QUARTER: Missouri 0, Georgia 0

-Kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. (ET)

- Georgia will receive the opening kick off and start their drive at their own 25-yard line.

-Missouri's defense gets a huge stop on their first drive as the Bulldogs go three-and-out. Trajan Jeffcoat gets a big third down sack to shut it down.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here