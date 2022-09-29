Missouri vs. Georgia: Key Bulldogs' Defensive Players

Here's who the Missouri Tigers offense needs to watch out for on Saturday when the Georgia Bulldogs come to Faurot Field.

After Georgia gave up just 267.9 total yards per game in 2021, ranking No. 2 to Wisconsin nationally, the Bulldogs are back to business in 2022.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart still operates an elite group of players. Ready or not, Missouri will be taking on one of the nation’s best defenses when Georgia comes to Columbia in Week 5.

The most important note about the defending national champions would be the defensive front. It’s still massive and agile. For the Missouri offense to be consistent against this 3-4 base front, it needs to find a couple of running plays that can consistently produce yards.

Being in obvious passing situations versus Georgia’s defenses does not lend itself to good fortune, and 2022 will not be an exception. After a tough loss to Auburn last week, Mizzou needs to prove they can put up points in the SEC. Here’s a look at four Georgia defenders that Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff must be careful of.

DL Jalen Carter

2022 Stats: 4tkls, 1PD

Projected by many to end up being a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter is a rare physical talent that can be a speed rusher at over 300 pounds, yet also two-gap by way of taking on two offensive linemen to free up Georgia linebackers. With Carter’s athleticism, Georgia has even placed him at fullback during goal-line situations. Expect Carter to move around from nose tackle to defensive end in an effort to keep Missouri’s offense guessing. He's been injured for a bit, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he's been practicing this week, so Mizzou will have to be prepared for anything.

DB Malaki Starks

2022 Stats: 17 tkls, 2 INT, 2 PD

Starks is tied for the team lead in both tackles and interceptions. He's also got two pass deflections to his name this year. He's a legitimate playmaker in the Bulldogs secondary and quarterback Brady Cook would be wise to avoid putting the ball in his vicinity. Starks is a turnover machine and has the wheels to take it to the house if the Tigers aren't careful.

S Christopher Smith

2022 Stats: 13 tkls, 2 INT, 1 PD

If there’s a Georgia defensive player that consistently finds the football in big moments, Smith is it. Three interceptions, four pass breakups and 34 total tackles in 2021 tell part of the tale. Smith did not miss even one rep versus Clemson, Tennessee and Alabama.

This year, he's off to an even better start. Smith has two picks and 13 tackles in four games, looking more polished than ever. Coach Smart knows the value of Smith, and he keeps his playmaker on the field to close on passes, stuff the run and even blitz. He’s a player the Tigers must be wary of any time he’s on the field.

