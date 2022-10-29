Missouri's Offensive Line the Key to Victory at South Carolina

Missouri's offensive line has struggled so far this year, but the Tigers may be able to win today's battle in the trenches.

Missouri's offense has been the subject of much scrutiny during the 2022 season, managing only two touchdowns in each of the Tigers' last four outings. Part of that has been an absence of big plays, but perhaps the biggest factor has been the Tigers' porous offensive line.

Behind veteran returners like Javon Foster, many thought that this unit would be above average, at the very least.

That hasn't been the case thus far though, as Mizzou ranks 85th in sacks allowed and 65th in rushing offense.

Their lackluster production has left them sitting near the bottom of the totem pole in scoring offense, ranked 97th in the FBS. It's not just the stats that are affected by the Tigers' inability to block either.

First-year starting quarterback Brady Cook has still yet to truly find his footing through nine weeks, and a great deal of that has to be attributed to the pressure he constantly feels behind a flimsy front five.

Last week against the Vanderbilt Commodores, who are tied for 108th in sacks, Missouri still gave up three. In total, the Tigers allowed 11 tackles for loss in that game against a mediocre defense.

Luckily, they'll face another subpar pass rush this week against the Gamecocks, who rank 112th in sacks.

The Tigers have proven that they can hold down the fort, though, just not consistently. Against No. 1 Georgia, they only allowed two sacks and six total tackles for loss. If they can keep Jalen Carter and the Bulldogs' talented front seven at bay, surely, they should be able to do the same against South Carolina, even on the road in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Road games have been no vacation for Missouri this season, though, as the Tigers are still looking for their first victory away from Faurot Field in 2022.

Williams-Brice Stadium hosted a frenzied Gamecocks crowd last week against Texas A&M, and that kind of environment could impact the offense's chemistry as well. That raucous environment and South Carolina's 23rd-ranked pass defense, make it even more likely that the Tigers will have to play it safe and put the ball on the ground.

Running back Cody Schrader has taken over the starting role, and he's looked like the most capable backfield ball carrier at times. He also brings extra help in pass protection which the Tigers desperately need.

Schrader played a big role in their close contest with Georgia, so perhaps his presence will help this unit function a bit more cohesively.

This isn't to say that Mizzou will start putting up 40 points per game if the line gets it together, but they'll definitely have more control of the game. It will reduce turnovers, increase time of possession, and keep third-down distances manageable. Winning those battles will go a long way toward the Tigers securing their first road win of the season.

