How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. South Carolina

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Missouri Tigers, coming off their first SEC victory of the season, will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to face the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3 p.m. central on Saturday.

The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 in SEC) beat the Vanderbilt Commodores, 17-14, last Saturday, putting the Tigers three wins away from bowl eligibility. The Tigers were coming off a bye week before the Vanderbilt game.

Missouri won’t have that luxury as it plays South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) in the Mayor’s Cup. The Gamecocks have won four straight games and have crept into the AP Top 25, as the Gamecocks were ranked No. 25 this week.

The series between the two teams doesn’t go back far. The first meeting was in 1979, with Missouri winning the game, 24-14, in a neutral site game in Birmingham, Ala. The next meeting came in the Independence Bowl in 2005, which Missouri also won, 38-31.

Since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, the two teams have played every year. While Missouri leads the series all-time 7-5, the two teams have played to a draw in their last 10 meetings (5-5). Missouri has won the last three games, including last year’s 31-28 contest in Columbia, Mo.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers’ matchup against the Gamecocks on Saturday:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri plus-4

Over/Under: 47

Moneyline: Missouri +155 (-118); South Carolina -200 (-110)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM. Sirius/XM 109 or 304

